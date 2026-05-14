Hispanic Business Leaders Head to Washington, D.C. to Shape America's Economic Future

USHCC's Annual Legislative Summit to Address AI Policy, Trade, and Small Business Growth Ahead of Midterms

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business leaders from across the United States are convening to advance opportunities to sustain America's strong economic momentum at the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's (USHCC) annual Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C. next week.

"Latinos in the U.S. contribute over $4 trillion to the American economy," said Ramiro A. Cavazos, USHCC president and CEO, "making their contributions to wages, job creation, and regional prosperity indispensable to sustained economic growth."

America is home to over 5 million Hispanic-owned businesses that employ over 3 million people, pay over $124.4 billion in annual payroll, and generate over $653 billion in total revenue. And according to analysis from the Brookings Institution, increasing the share of Hispanic-owned businesses to match America's Hispanic population would result in 812,440 more businesses generating a combined $1.1 trillion in additional revenue and $250 billion in payroll.

The timing for this event couldn't be better.

This year's FIFA World Cup, coinciding with the celebration of America 250, represents an opportunity to unlock billions of dollars in economic activity from Latino businesses and consumers, according to a recent report by global management consulting firm, McKinsey.

Leaders representing key government agencies and industries will discuss sectors driving today's economy including how emerging federal AI policies are expected to shape the environment for businesses across the United States, and the impact of cross-border trade, including role of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA), on innovation, supply chain resilience, workforce development, and economic growth.

Policy leaders and industry experts will also explore the evolving legislative landscape impacting financial services and small businesses including access to capital, regulatory compliance, digital innovation, taxation, and workforce development.

"With midterm elections only a few months away, this is a critical chance for some of the most dynamic leaders of business growth in the United States to gather and share critical insights into what is necessary to keep America on a path of prosperity," said USHCC Chairwoman Jackie Puente.

The 2026 USHCC Legislative Summit takes place May 18-20 at the Westin Washington, DC City Center. For more information and to register, visit https://register.ushcc.com/legislativesummit26/10031022

About the USHCC

The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) actively promotes the economic growth, development, and interests of five million Hispanic-owned businesses that, combined, contribute over $800 billion to the American economy every year. The USHCC is America's largest nonpartisan small business advocacy group, representing more than 260 local chambers and business associations nationwide, and partners with hundreds of major American corporations. For more information, please visit USHCC.com.

CONTACT:

Tatiana Peralta

[email protected]

SOURCE United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce