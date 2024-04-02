Business Leaders will Convene on Business-Forward, Family-Friendly Workplace Policies in Nashville, Tennessee for the Third Annual Best Place for Working Parents® Summit

As family-friendly benefits are becoming increasingly important to the modern workforce, The Best Place for Working Parents hosts its third Annual National Summit to provide businesses key strategies, insights, and innovations that support working parents and drive business outcomes.

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Next month, The Best Place for Working Parents® , a growing network of businesses across the U.S. committed to providing support for working parents through evidence-based strategies, will host its third annual The Best Place for Working Parents® 2024 National Summit in Nashville, Tennessee. This marks the first time the National Summit is being held outside its Fort Worth, Texas headquarters, reflecting the growing nationwide network The Best Place for Working Parents has.

The National Summit will take place May 8-10, 2024 at the Four Seasons Nashville and will feature engaging discussions on the business benefit of implementing family-friendly workplace policies. The full Summit agenda and list of speakers can be viewed at https://bestplace4workingparents.com/2024-national-summit/

The Summit is known for bringing together Fortune 500 business leaders and igniting conversations about evidence-based, family-friendly benefits and policies and the competitive advantage they provide. Building upon these previous conversations, this year's Summit will focus on the most critical workforce topics of today such as benefits for shift workers, employee-supported child care, the role of technology in the workplace, employee retention, and more. Speakers include leaders from nationally renowned companies like Bank of America, Volkswagen, Whirlpool, BAL, KenCo, Mizzen+Main, and more.

Additionally, the second Annual 2024 Best Place for Working Parents National Innovator will be named during the Summit. The award honors exceptional companies that provide exemplary support to their working parents, fostering both business growth and community development. Tyson Foods was named the inaugural recipient of the award this past July for the implementation of their high-quality onsite child care facility at their Humboldt, Tennessee manufacturing plant.

"Building on the momentum of the first two years in Fort Worth, the 2024 Best Place for Working Parents National Summit will be more impactful than ever - tackling the most pressing workforce topics of today with business leaders from across the country," said Sadie Funk, National Director of The Best Place for Working Parents. "The Summit serves as a vital platform for critical discussions and idea-sharing among business leaders, resulting in positive changes in workplaces and enhanced benefits for working parents. We are excited to further cultivate this collaborative environment in Nashville."

"Supporting parents in the workplace plays a critical role in the economic development and prosperity of businesses in Tennessee and beyond," said Bradley Jackson, President and CEO of The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry. "We are proud to align ourselves with the Best Place for Working Parents® National Summit, to support business leaders in developing innovative solutions to support their working parents with a pro-business lens. We look forward to learning from leaders across the nation during The Best Place for Working Parents National Summit."

The Best Place for Working Parents® 2024 National Summit is free for Best Place for Working Parents designated companies and tickets are available for purchase for companies who are not currently within the network. The Summit is supported by Boulo, KinderCare, Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Tennessee Commission on Children & Youth, and The Miles Foundation.

About The Best Place for Working Parents®

The Best Place for Working Parents is a growing network of businesses across the U.S. dedicated to providing support for working parents through evidence-based strategies, proving that family-friendly is business-friendly. A public-private partnership, The Best Place for Working Parents offers a competitive designation that recognizes innovation across the top ten research-backed family-friendly policies that help working parent employees and boost employers' bottom line. Businesses can qualify to become a Best Place for Working Parents business designation by taking the first-of-its-kind business online self-assessment. Learn more at https://bestplace4workingparents.com .

