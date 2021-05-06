Business Mogul Carl Gould Plans to Expand IV Therapy Franchise Across New Jersey

WARWICK, R.I., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THE DRIPBaR, focused on helping people obtain their best health using advances in intravenous therapies is expanding across New Jersey with the help of worldwide leading authority on business and entrepreneurship, Carl Gould. Gould a client and true believer of IV therapy is looking to expand THE DRIPBaR through franchising partnerships across the state and in metro areas like Newark, the suburbs of Philadelphia, and Atlantic City. The first location is expected to open later this summer in Butler, a borough in northern New Jersey.

"I wholeheartedly believe in THE DRIPBaR's concept and mission. Their overall goal is to help people through IV therapy. From cancer patients to the busy mom, THE DRIPBaR has something to help everyone," said Gould. "I want to bring New Jersey the best IV therapy you can get, and for me that is what THE DRIPBaR does."

The company's Chief Development Officer, Ben Crosbie, could not be happier to have Gould. Gould's company, 7 Stage Advisors, has mentored the launch of over five thousand businesses in 35 countries. The serial entrepreneur built three multi-million-dollar businesses by age 40 and is now committed to growing THE DRIPBaR.

"THE DRIPBaR is focused on helping people and that mission is what I have been committed to my whole life," said Gould. "THE DRIPBaR's dedication to the community, cutting edge treatments, and excellence in the industry will lead us to success across the state."

Intravenous therapy, which is also known as IV therapy, is the administering of nutrients and hydration directly into the bloodstream for immediate absorption and use by the body. It is the fastest way to deliver nutrients throughout the body, because it bypasses the digestive system and goes directly into the organs, resulting in a high absorption rate. THE DRIPBaR leverages this benefit and provides IV therapies that are designed to do everything from slowing the signs of aging to reducing brain fog and boosting energy.

At THE DRIPBaR, clients have 18 different IV lifestyle or health-support drips to choose from, including the "Flu Fighter" that can help the common cold, and "High C", which is typically for current or former cancer patients. For those who don't have time for a full vitamin infusion but want the benefit, clients can choose one of seven "quick shots" that give the body an added boost.

Each session ranges in price from about $100 to $200 and last from 25 to 40 minutes

"The quality and range of our offerings, and the consistent excellence of our services, will distinguish us as IV therapy grows in popularity," said Crosbie. "COVID-19 has created a new understanding in people that they need to be as healthy as they can be. Healthcare is no longer a passive activity, where people wait for an illness to strike and then react to it. More than ever people want to be in control of their own health, they want to be proactive. They want non-drug therapies to support their best health."

For more information about the franchise opportunity, visit www.thedripbar.com/own-a-dripbar.

About THE DRIPBaR

Founded in 2016 and franchising since late 2019, THE DRIPBaR is a Rhode Island-based franchise focused on helping people obtain their best physical and mental health using intravenous therapies. Through advances in cellular and biological science, THE DRIPBaR helps clients fight the consequences of chronic illness, address the effects of aging, and achieve a balanced wellness. With one location currently open and operating in Warwick, Rhode Island, THE DRIPBaR already has nearly 200 additional locations in various stages of development across eight states. For more information, visit www.thedripbar.com.

