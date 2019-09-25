Business of Technology Agenda Revealed for CompTIA EMEA Member and Partner Conference

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Education sessions and insightful speakers on go-to-market strategies for companies that build, sell, influence or drive the adoption of business technologies are a major part of the learning program when CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global technology industry, hosts its 2019 EMEA Member and Partner Conference here next month.

The annual conference on 7th and 8th October features more than 30 sessions designed to provide the valuable insights and analysis needed to begin solving tomorrow's business problems today. Two program tracks are offered, one on "The Business of Technology" and the second on "Transforming Tech Talent."

Highlighting the opening day of the conference is the announcement of the inaugural Top 10 UK Tech Towns, CompTIA's unique examination of the best places for technology professionals to live and work, based on factors such as career opportunities, projected job growth and cost of living.

A panel of industry will discuss What Have I Learnt This Year? – things they've learned in 2019 that have set them and their companies apart from the rest of the pack.

Three breakout sessions will be offered on 7th October.

Helpdesk Habits will explore six new habits that can turn customer-facing support teams into helpdesk superheroes who make a positive impact on the business.

The Unconference will use crowd sourcing suggestions for discussions on the issues impacting tech businesses, from personnel and technology to operational practices and outsourcing.

How to Engage in AI Solutions NOW will highlight one company's experience with industrial artificial intelligence, as well as the future of manufacturing, opportunities and challenges for technology providers and why MSPs will play a vital role in this emerging market.

The opening day will conclude with a keynote presentation on How to Adopt New Tech Trends in Your Business and a reception where attendees will have the opportunity to meet and network with representatives from more than 60 companies and organisations that are exhibiting at the CompTIA EMEA Member and Partner Conference.

Programming on Tuesday, 8th October, opens with a state of the industry presentation by CompTIA President and CEO Todd Thibodeaux.

Baroness Karren Brady of Knightsbridge CBE will then deliver conference keynote remarks. Baroness Brady is among the highest profile and most respected business leaders in the United Kingdom. She has been recognized as a Business Woman of the Year, an Ultimate Entrepreneur and one of the 50 most inspirational people in the world.

Tuesday's agenda also features a session on Exploring the Technology Buyer's Journey, an examination of how today's buyers are acquiring business technologies.

Next Gen Sales: Evolving Your Sales Approach in Today's Emerging Tech World will look at how tech companies need to adapt to this changing marketplace.

The Business of Technology Hot Topics Roundtables & Book Club will offer attendees an opportunity to participate in roundtable discussions on the business topics that keep them up at night. They'll also have the chance to share with peers their favorite business and tech book that have helped them grow and manage their business more efficiently.

Finally, the Quickfire Challenge will close out the conference. This lively, interactive session will have delegates break up into teams and compete in challenges that will spark their creative and innovative thinking.

To register for the CompTIA EMEA Member and Partner Conference, or for more information, visit https://www.comptia.org/emea/home .

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/

