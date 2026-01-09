Tech hiring remains stuck, CompTIA analysis of latest employment data finds

Key tech employment metrics move in step with broader labor market

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology-related employment activity remained stuck in neutral in December, according to analysis by CompTIA, Inc., the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications.

Tech industry employment was essentially flat, with technology companies reducing staffing by an estimated 1,461 positions last month, CompTIA analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) #JobsReport data shows.1 Staffing reductions included workers in both technical and non-technical occupations. An estimated 5.3 million people are employed by companies in the tech sector.

Tech occupation employment, which encompasses technology professionals employed in all industry sectors, declined by an estimated 7,000 workers.2 The unemployment rate for tech occupations dropped to 3.3% in December, compared to the national unemployment rate of 4.4%. More than 6.6 million workers are employed in tech occupations.

Active employer job postings for technology positions totaled nearly 380,000 in December, down about 10,300 from November. Of this figure, employers deployed 162,000 new tech job postings for the month to recruit for positions spanning software, data, systems, infrastructure and AI.

"Stuck is a fitting characterization for a labor market where employers and workers face uncertainty on so many fronts," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer, CompTIA.

The data confirms employers continue to increasingly prioritize artificial intelligence (AI) skills among candidates across just about every type of job role. The total volume of active job listings citing an AI skill requirement totaled 94,067 for the month, an increase of 111% year-over-year.

The impact of AI on the tech workforce, and the broader labor market, remains difficult to untangle. Both the direct and indirect effects of AI on employment and hiring are not always apparent in the labor market data. Further clouding the situation is the 64% of companies that acknowledge using AI as cover for staffing decisions, such as hiring freezes or layoffs, according to research from CompTIA.3 The same report revealed that among businesses reporting an incidence of replacing staff positions with AI, 48% also moved staff to other positions and another 36% added new staff.

