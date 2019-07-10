Business Owners Combating Distracted Driving with Telematics Technology

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business owners who put quite a bit of trust in the hands of their fleet drivers to deliver on time and protect their vehicles hope something else isn't consuming driver attention – distracted driving.

The National Highway Safety Administration reports that over 3,000 people were killed in motor vehicle accidents as a result of distracted driving in 2017, and the number is on the rise.

This, coupled with driver shortages, increased fuel and business costs, retaining good drivers, and keeping up with regulations, presents a difficult management environment for companies relying on fleets for their success.

Nationwide is launching Vantage 360 Fleet, one of the most comprehensive telematics solutions on the market and one of the first available with a mobile monitoring feature to detect phone distraction. Offered at no additional charge to members, the simple mobile app, Bluetooth Tag, and web portal system is designed to help fleet managers identify risky driving behaviors and keep their vehicles and drivers safe.

The solution is powered by DriveWell Fleet from industry-leading provider Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT). DriveWell Fleet uses mobile sensing, machine learning, and behavioral science to measure and improve driving behavior.

"We are taking business owners' ability to manage vehicles and measure behaviors in real time to the next level as fleet costs and distracted driving become more of a growing concern," said Pete Frey, Nationwide's director of commercial telematics. "Owners used to think that insurers would use this information against them, and it's actually quite the opposite for Nationwide. We are coming alongside businesses to identify ways to provide them with valuable insight and strengthen the safety culture with their fleet drivers. In the process, they will have the opportunity for insurance savings as well."

The Vantage 360 Fleet technology is powered by CMT's award-winning windshield tag and phone sensor data collected by the driver's app in the background. Business owners then have access to vehicle location tracking, driver performance, and route insight. They can also identify drivers who are practicing safe habits or those who deviate from baseline goals.

"CMT is proud to work with Nationwide to improve safety for their drivers," said Hari Balakrishnan, CMT's co-founder and chief technology officer. "Our DriveWell platform has a proven track record of improving road safety by reducing distracted driving and other risk factors that lead to crashes and using telematics data for crash reconstruction and efficient claims processing. Vantage 360 Fleet will help business owners increase safety for their employees on the road."

Nationwide will offer Vantage 360 Fleet through its agents beginning in South Carolina in July and expand to additional states through 2020.

About Cambridge Mobile Telematics

CMT's mission is to make the world's roads and drivers safer. CMT's award-winning DriveWell platform measures driving quality, scores driving performance, incentivizes safer driving, and provides crash and claims services for insurers, rideshares, and fleets. Since its first product launch in 2012 that pioneered mobile usage-based insurance, CMT has become the world's leading telematics and analytics company with its phone-only and phone+tag programs to measure driving risk, lower insurer loss ratios, and automate crash-and-claims services. The DriveWell platform is used by over 35 companies in more than 20 countries, improving safety for millions of users. To learn more, please visit cmtelematics.com and follow CMT on Twitter @cmtelematics .

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com . Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. ©2019.

