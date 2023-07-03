Business Process Management (BPM) Global Market is Projected to Reach $31.2 Billion by 2030: Asia-Pacific to Showcase Impressive Growth

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Process Management (BPM): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Business Process Management (BPM) estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$17 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR



The Business Process Management (BPM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

COVID-19 Significantly Tips the Scale in Favor of Business Processes Management

An Introduction to Business Process Management (BPM): Inescapable Buzzword with Intriguing Merits

BPM Systems: Classification

Components of BPM Lifecycle

BPA: A Subset of BPM

BPM: Primary Merits

Business Process Management: Experiencing Evolutionary Tidings with Advances

Global Business Process Management Market to Chart Ambitious Course

BPM: Interesting Market Dynamics

Salient Drivers Giving Special Thrust to Business Process Management Market

Analysis by Component

World Business Process Management Market by Component (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Platform, and Services

Analysis by Business Function: Procurement & SCM, the Fastest Growing Segment

World Business Process Management Market by Business Function (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Sales & Marketing, Human Resource Management (HRM), Procurement & Supply Chain Management (SCM), Accounting & Finance, Customer Service Support, and Other Business Functions

Analysis by End-Use: Manufacturing and BFSI Trending End-Use Industry Segments of Global BPM Market

World Business Process Management Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis: Led by US, North America Maintains Authoritative Position in Global BPM Market

World Business Process Management Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

Asia-Pacific to Showcase Impressive Growth

to Showcase Impressive Growth World Business Process Management Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Rest of World, USA , Canada , Europe , and Japan

, , , Rest of World, , , , and Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Business Process Management (BPM) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Select Global Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Select Trends Impacting the Business Process Management Market

BPM Playing Key Role in Business Innovation

Business Process Management Software Unleashes Intriguing Value for Businesses

AI Set to Play Central Role in Business Processes Management Advancements

Business Process Management: Crucial Spoke on Digital Transformation Wheel

BPM Fits Perfectly in Digital Transformation Picture

BPM Bears Symbolic Relationship with IT, Automation & Digital Transformation

Amidst Accelerated Digital Transformation, Businesses Turn to BPM to Benefit from the Digitization Trend

Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Cloud Services, Driving Need for BPM: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Enterprise Focus on Business Continuity & Remote Working Technologies Presents Market Opportunities

WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce for 2019 and 2020

IT Spending Levels Impact Growth in the BPM Market

IT Spending Shifts Towards the Cloud: Enterprise IT Spending Breakdown (in %) by Traditional IT and Cloud for 2022 and 2025

Addition of BPaaS to BPM Model Catalyzing Growth

BPM Brings Change in Banking and Financial Services Sector

BPM to Shape the Capital Markets Industry

Procurement and Supply Chain BPM: Promising Growth in Store

Catalyzed by the Pandemic e-Commerce Flourishes to Fuel Growth for BPM Market

e-Commerce Sales as % of Total Retail Sales Worldwide for the Period 2015-2022P

Growing Relevance of Big Data and Analytics in Healthcare BPM

Global Market for Data Analytics by Type for the Years 2019 and 2025

Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data Technologies by Industry (2019E)

Business Process Management: Key Challenges

