Business process outsourcing market size to increase by USD 75.89 billion: North America to contribute 40% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Process Outsourcing Market by End-user, Business Segment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 75.89 billion at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A Free PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Process Outsourcing Market 2023-2027

By region, the global business process outsourcing market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The strong presence of many top vendors and increasing offshoring of IT services to low-wage countries such as India and the Philippines are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The business process outsourcing market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Accenture Plc: The company offers solutions for business process outsourcing including finance, supply chain, procurement, human resources, marketing, sales and customer operations, and industry-specific services, such as health, insurance, and banking.

The company offers solutions for business process outsourcing that lower the expenses for human resources staff, infrastructure, and technology. Concentrix Corp.: The company offers solutions for business process outsourcing which determine the CX roadmap through data-driven insights and design thinking.

The company offers solutions for business process outsourcing which determine the CX roadmap through data-driven insights and design thinking. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.: The company offers solutions for business process outsourcing which defines the scope and builds a business case while designing the future operating model, prepare, and planning the project.

The company offers solutions for business process outsourcing which defines the scope and builds a business case while designing the future operating model, prepare, and planning the project. HCL Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the focus on reducing operational costs, the surging number of BPOs, and the increasing adoption of BPOs by IT and telecom service providers. However, data breaches are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into IT and telecommunication, BFSI, retail, healthcare, and others. The IT and telecommunication segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this business process outsourcing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the business process outsourcing market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , , and and . Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of business process outsourcing market vendors.

Business Process Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 75.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alight Solutions LLC, Amdocs Ltd, Anderson Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Automatic Data Processing Inc, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Concentrix Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., Sykes Enterprises Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd, Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

