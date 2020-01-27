Business Solutions Series to Serve as Resource for Small Business Owners

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses play an integral part in healthy communities and the economy as a whole. As the lifeline of the U.S. economy, it's critical that small business owners have the tools and resources to help their business grow and thrive.

Through a partnership with the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), Nationwide is launching a new online three-part video series designed to strengthen the operations and growth of small businesses. The Nationwide Business Solutions Series includes an e-workbook to give participants the opportunity to develop a custom execution plan to grow their businesses.

"As the nation's top provider of small commercial insurance, Nationwide understands small businesses and is committed to providing solutions to help meet their needs," said Jennifer MacKenzie, Nationwide's senior vice president of Marketing. "Hispanic business owners are opening businesses at 3 times the rate of all other business owners. The Business Solutions Series will give these entrepreneurs valuable insights and tips on how to take their businesses to the next level in today's marketplace."

Launching in January, the Business Solutions Series will help teach small business owners how to leverage social media to drive sales, develop an annual plan and learn how to assess the value and growth potential of the business.

"The USHCC is proud to partner with Nationwide to bring our members across the country the educational tools that they need in order to grow and scale their Hispanic-owned businesses," said Ramiro Cavazos, USHCC President & CEO. "We are thankful for Nationwide's commitment to building on the success of Latina and Latino entrepreneurs, and for providing the solutions we need as a community for our small businesses across the country."

Through the Business Solutions Series, business owners will get valuable insights from successful experts and entrepreneurs, such as:

Carlos Gil , social media expert and entrepreneur

, social media expert and entrepreneur Karla Sandoval , entrepreneur coach

, entrepreneur coach Nick Delgado , president of Black Pen White Board

The strong relationship between the USHCC and Nationwide has enabled the company to retain its connection to small businesses across the country through a shared vision and value system. It is this partnership that makes Nationwide proud to help support entrepreneurs today and in the future. Visit Nationwide's Business Solutions Center to access additional resources.

About the USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development, and interests of more than 4.37 million Hispanic-owned businesses, that combined, contribute over $700 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, please visit ushcc.com. Follow us on Twitter @USHCC.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side, the Nationwide N and Eagle, and Spire are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2020

Contact:

Jarrett Dunbar

(614) 249-6349

Dunbaj1@nationwide.com

SOURCE Nationwide

Related Links

http://www.nationwide.com

