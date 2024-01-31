Businesses Ask for Private, On-demand Network Connections, Lumen Delivers

News provided by

Lumen Technologies

31 Jan, 2024, 08:34 ET

Lumen Network-as-a-Service Solution Now Includes Private Ethernet and IP-VPN

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Private cloud connections, data protection, and enhanced security. Lumen customers are requesting these features as their need to move substantial amounts of sensitive data and secure distributed business locations becomes more critical. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is meeting that need with two new Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solutions with private connections: Lumen® Ethernet On-Demand and Lumen® IP-VPN (Internet Protocol Virtual Private Network) On-Demand.

Why Private Connections Matter 
Lumen launched NaaS and Lumen® Internet On-Demand in 2023 to help businesses easily buy, use, and manage networking services. Businesses that manage sensitive or confidential data, such as financial transactions and health records, or those with legal and regulatory requirements, are also seeking a private and secure option for their cloud connections.

"Many businesses face a dilemma between security and innovation. They need to protect their data with robust and flexible network solutions, but they also want to leverage the cloud and AI for productivity and growth," said Miriana Martinova, Lumen SVP of Product Management. "Lumen NaaS Private Connections resolves this challenge by offering both performance and enhanced security over their network connections. Financial and healthcare companies can protect their data from breaches, cyberattacks, or unauthorized access across any cloud environment, with confidence in Lumen's secure, resilient, and global network."

The Customer Benefits
Private Ethernet and IP-VPN Network-as-a-Service connections offer several benefits to customers.

  • Enhanced Security: Avoid the public internet by putting encrypted data on a private connection to each remote site.
  • Data Protection Regulations: Comply with strict data protection laws and regulations with a higher level of security and control over data handling practices.
  • Cost Efficiency: Access cloud resources on demand, without spending money on costly hardware, upkeep, or excess capacity.
  • Scalability: Adjust bandwidth to increase and decrease speeds and turn them off when not needed.
  • Reliable Connections: Securely connect multiple business locations within a network, such as branch offices, data centers and headquarters. Choose the best cloud service providers for business needs, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Increased Protection with DDoS
To further enhance a secure on-demand experience, Lumen will soon add DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) protection to its Lumen Internet On-Demand solution, the first service on Lumen's NaaS platform. DDoS service is an easy and affordable way to defend networks against common attacks, no matter the size. It uses near real-time threat intelligence from Lumen's Black Lotus Labs.

For more information on Lumen Network-as-a-Service and Private Connections, visit Lumen® Ethernet On-Demand and Lumen® IP-VPN

Lumen NaaS Announcements:

About Lumen Technologies:
Lumen connects the world. We are igniting business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. 

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

