Businessolver Achieves Silver Level Recognition For Baldrige Excellence In 2018

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver®, a leader in SaaS-based benefits administration technology and services, received a Baldrige Silver Level recognition at the 2019 Iowa Performance Excellence Conference, hosted by Iowa Recognition for Performance Excellence (IRPE). Businessolver is honored to receive the Silver distinction, which demonstrates a deepening of their commitment to the core values and systematic processes of the program.

IRPE recognizes Iowa-based organizations for implementing standards of the Baldrige Excellence Framework to guide performance improvement and achieve business results. Businessolver is the first technology company in the U.S. — and the only benefits administration company — to participate in the Baldrige journey.

"Silver Level recognition reiterates our company-wide commitment to pursue organizational excellence in everything we do," says Businessolver's Vice President of Operations Excellence, Leah Moyer. "A team-oriented approach is a cornerstone of our business, and we bring this to life through intentional culture creation such as the daily Businessolver Way, a company-wide publication that all Solvers review with their teams each morning; daily stand-up meetings for teams to connect; and using data from various client listening methods to capture information for improved product and service delivery."

The journey of excellence

The goal of IRPE is to deliver value and improve performance excellence through the use of the Baldrige Framework Criteria. This is an ongoing journey for organizations to commit to cultivating improvements in organizational processes and results. Silver designation denotes that Businessolver is using data and measuring process effectiveness to continue innovating and improving their systematic processes as part of the Baldrige Excellence Framework.

The strengths and outstanding practices noted in Businessolver's latest assessment include demonstrating the core values of:

Customer-focused excellence through systematic approaches to using data to gather actionable information for improved customer engagement and outcomes.

Focusing on success with Businessolver's user-friendly and reliable SaaS-based benefits administration technology.

Managing for innovation through meaningful improvements to products, innovations, and client experiences.

Organizational learning and agility with systematic processes for hiring and training, and also assessing workforce engagement.

Valuing people by using systematic processes for all aspects of workforce management and preparing the workforce for change.

"The Baldrige framework serves as a guide and foundation for our business as we focus on our mission to bring delight to our clients," says Rae Shanahan, Businessolver's Chief Strategy Officer. "We know that to provide the highest level of service to our clients, every aspect of our organization must embody a focus on operational excellence, so that our teams, products, data, services, and culture achieve the standards of excellence we strive to deliver."

The 2018 recognition marks Businessolver's third consecutive application and award, and it's their first Silver designation. For more information, read about the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program.

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits administration technology supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

Media Contacts

Kristin Korzen, Edelman (on behalf of Businessolver)

media@businessolver.com

312-233-1278

SOURCE Businessolver

Related Links

http://www.businessolver.com

