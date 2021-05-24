Businessolver CEO Jon Shanahan Named Among 2021 Top 100 HR Tech Influencers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver®, a leader in SaaS-based benefits administration technology, today announced its CEO and President Jon Shanahan was named as one of the Top 100 HR Tech Influencers for 2021. The third annual list, compiled by Human Resource Executive, includes a diverse group of individuals spanning a wide range of organizations, roles, and fields within human resources and technology. Each honoree, HRE notes, has been recognized for his or her leadership and contributions to the industry.

"They all consistently make an impact online and off with their work in HR technology—from writing and research to speaking, developing and innovating products, transforming HR departments, starting crucial conversations in the HR tech marketplace and more," according to HRE. "These influencers are all helping organizations solve HR pain points by delivering tools, implementing strategy, making connections, and sharing knowledge."

Shanahan's peers on the list include CEOs and Chief People Officers from top U.S. companies such as Cisco, Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Spotify.

"I'm truly honored and humbled to be among such an impressive group of HR professionals," said Shanahan. "This distinction is a testament to the consistent drive and innovation from our entire team of Solvers, especially during a year when benefits access, administration, and education became so important for our clients. Businessolver has been able to meet and exceed expectations with our solutions and quality measures."

Each influencer was vetted by a group of peers, led by HRE editors and organizers of the HR Technology Conference & Exposition. The honorees will be celebrated at a special event at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition, to be held Sept. 28-Oct. 1 in Las Vegas.

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology and services supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

