Businessolver Partners With Select Carriers To Provide A Superior Benefits Experience For Clients And Their Employees

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver®, a leader in SaaS-based benefits administration technology and services, today announced the launch of their exclusive Pinnacle Program with preferred voluntary benefits carriers and partners. These strategic partnerships between Businessolver and a range of select benefits carriers will ensure that supplemental benefits options from our partners are fully integrated into the Benefitsolver® platform. The Pinnacle Program will make it easier for members to enroll, and it improves data exchange and management. Strategic team collaboration between Businessolver and partners in the Pinnacle Program also provides the opportunity for all organizations to share marketplace learnings and develop benefits offerings that meet members' diverse needs.

"Our strategic partnerships ensure integration throughout the benefits administration lifecycle so that our clients and their employees have better benefits experiences and see positive outcomes for employees and businesses as a whole," says Michelle Lockhart, Strategy Practice Leader, Carrier Relations, at Businessolver.

The Pinnacle Program facilitates enhanced benefits engagement for employers and their employees alike. By providing tight data integration across carriers and highly efficient operations, this program makes it easier for members to fully use all of the voluntary offerings that play a role in their total well-being. It's advantageous for clients because it allows organizations to support their employees engaging with and maximizing their benefits investments. This, in turn, can improve employee retention and productivity by addressing physical health, mental health, and financial well-being.

Partners dedicated to elevating the employee experience

Businessolver will continue to expand this program in the future and is delighted to announce that the following organizations are participating in the Pinnacle Program:

Allstate Benefits* is excited to further strengthen their partnership with Businessolver. This collaboration will enable employers and employees to more easily access the Allstate Benefits portfolio, including Accident, Critical Illness, Cancer, Hospital Indemnity, Disability and Life insurance.

Cigna is proud to be part of the Pinnacle Program to provide access to employee benefits through an engaging, retail-like experience. Cigna is delivering access to affordable, simpler, and predictable care through a suite of health solutions (medical, dental, vision, behavioral health, pharmacy) and supplemental insurance solutions including Life, Accidental Death and Dismemberment (AD&D), Disability, Accidental Injury, Critical Illness, and Hospital Care.

Pets Best helps provide peace of mind to pet parents by offering accident and illness coverage that reimburses 90% of the cost of eligible veterinary treatment.**

The Hartford is a leader in employee benefits, protecting more than 20 million Americans with its innovative products and services including Life, Disability, Accident, Critical Illness*** and Hospital Indemnity insurance. Its flexible plan designs, administration model and value-added services offer employers and employees a seamless customer experience.

is a leader in employee benefits, protecting more than 20 million Americans with its innovative products and services including Life, Disability, Accident, Critical Illness*** and Hospital Indemnity insurance. Its flexible plan designs, administration model and value-added services offer employers and employees a seamless customer experience. Since 1848, Unum has been a leader in the employee benefits business through innovation, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to customers. We help millions of people gain affordable access to disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits through the workplace — benefits that help them protect their families, their finances and their futures.

Voya Financial is excited to deepen its long-standing strategic relationship with Businessolver through the Pinnacle Program and help more Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. Voya's group, self-administered and guaranteed-issue critical illness, hospital indemnity and accident insurance products fit well with the Benefitsolver and MyChoiceSM Recommendation Engine experience; and the real-time EOI integration option creates a clean and simple EOI process for Voya's life and disability income insurance clients.

Deepening strategic relationships to drive consistency

Businessolver's partners look to our organization as a trusted voice on the evolving benefits marketplace, and we look to our partners for the highest quality products and services available so together we offer the right benefits, in the right place, at the right time. By implementing deeply strategic integrations, all organizations involved can provide a more consistent and seamless benefits experience at every touchpoint with clients and members.

This improved experience brings a multi-faceted approach, emphasizing people, process, and technology. Having dedicated teams from Businessolver and each partner organization means that our people are continually working together in a strategic, collaborative fashion. This program harmonizes data and establishes common processes for all partners. Our technology also leverages Businessolver's LiveKinnectSM system for inbound and outbound connections to third-party systems, which enhances our partners' integration with Benefitsolver®. This depth of partnership allows Businessolver and our partners to support each other, and our mutual clients, operationally as well as strategically.

"We're building relationships throughout our organizations to create truly unified partnerships," says Lockhart. "These industry-first connections are at a different level than typical partnerships, and they leverage expertise across all of our organizations to bring the best that we have to offer to our clients and their employees who rely on their benefits for physical, mental, and financial well-being."

To learn more about how the Pinnacle Program brings better benefits experiences to our clients, see https://www.businessolver.com/what-we-do/partners/pinnacle-partners.

*Allstate Benefits is the marketing name used by American Heritage Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation

**Pet insurance coverage is offered and administered by Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC and is underwritten by American Pet Insurance Company, a New York insurance company. Please visit www.americanpetinsurance.com to review all available pet health insurance products. Terms and Conditions apply, please see policy for details.

***Critical Illness is referred to as Specified Disease in New York.

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits administration technology supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

