BusRight Launches Behind The Wheel Award, Donating 300 Tablets to Winning School District

Any school or district leader across the US can nominate a driver starting today through May 28 in honor of National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day, and BusRight, the leading all-in-one student transportation technology platform, is marking the occasion with the launch of its first-ever Behind The Wheel Award. Transportation leaders are invited to nominate a bus driver who deserves recognition, with the winning school district receiving a donation of up to 300 refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 tablets to equip students with devices for learning, research, or classroom activities prior to the 2026-2027 school year. Because when a driver goes above and beyond for their community, their community deserves to be equipped for success, and they deserve to be a hero.

Across the country, 13,000 transportation leaders move more than 20 million students to and from school every day, making student transportation one of the most critical and most underappreciated functions in the $900 billion K-12 education system. Despite showing up rain or shine, knowing every student by name, and serving as a trusted constant in children's lives, bus drivers remain among the least recognized school employees.

"Bus drivers are often the first and last school employees a child sees every day, yet they're among the most overlooked people in education," said Keith Corso, CEO and Co-Founder of BusRight. "They know every kid's name, they notice when something is off, and they show up without fail, rain or shine. We started BusRight because we believe the people who move kids safely every day deserve better, and this contest is our way of putting that belief into action. We hope communities across the country take a moment today to recognize the driver who has made a difference. The nominated driver will also receive a BusRight gift package worth up to $500. Heroes behind the wheel deserve to be celebrated – by their community and by us.

To enter, a nominator submits a short write-up explaining why their bus driver makes their school community better, along with basic information about their district. Nominations open today and close May 28, with the winner announced on May 30, 2026. Submissions can be made at the awards nomination web page.

A panel of BusRight team members will review all entries and select a winner based on the impact and authenticity of each nomination. Prizes include up to 300 refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 tablets for the winning school district, and a gift package for the winning driver.

About BusRight

BusRight, the leading all-in-one student transportation technology platform, solves the most mission-critical challenge in K-12 education: transporting students to and from school safely, reliably, and efficiently. Headquartered in New York, NY, BusRight partners with communities across the US to bring innovative solutions to the nation's public education system.

Learn more at https://busright.com.

Press Contact:

BAM for BusRight

(858) 401-2190

https://www.busright.com/

SOURCE BusRight