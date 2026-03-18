BusRight Raises $30M to Power the Largest Mass Transit System

Latest financing round enables BusRight to modernize infrastructure behind $900 billion K-12 education system.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BusRight, the leading all-in-one student transportation technology platform, announced today it has raised more than $30 million in the company's latest funding round, led by Volition Capital.

Founded by CEO Keith Corso and Chief Product Officer (CPO) Phillip Dunn, BusRight ensures every student can safely and reliably access their education. The company's technology addresses transportation leaders' most critical challenges: a crippling school bus driver shortage, overwhelming parent demands, and increasing route complexity. The platform brings driver navigation, routing, student ridership visibility, parent communication, and live GPS tracking into one unified platform. As a result, transportation leaders can build bus routes in 60 seconds, track buses in real-time, and communicate with parents in a single click.

The country's $900 billion K-12 education system is enabled by 13,000 transportation leaders who transport more than 20 million students to and from school every day. Many school bus fleets start each morning unexpectedly short 15-30% of drivers, forcing last-minute route cancellations, triggering a flood of parent phone calls, missed pickups, and even more pressure on an already stretched driver workforce. In an industry underserved by technology, many bus drivers are still handed paper route sheets. Meanwhile, transportation leaders spend their days behind the wheel instead of leading and often work 12 plus hour days just to keep buses running.

BusRight is uniquely positioned to address these challenges and usher our nation's largest mass transit system into the modern era. Nearly one million parents, drivers, dispatchers, business managers, and superintendents across 36 states rely on BusRight to help rebuild trust in one of the most foundational sectors of our society: public education.

"BusRight has saved us $989,000 in the first year," said Gregory Mott, Superintendent of Schools for the Poughkeepsie City School District. "I can't think of another tool in the district that has had such a profound impact on student safety, while also strengthening the financial position of the school."

"Student transportation teams have been underrecognized and underinvested for far too long," said Keith Corso, Co-Founder & CEO of BusRight. "We're proud to partner with Volition Capital, a team that shares the belief that transportation directors, routers, dispatchers, and drivers are the backbone of public education, and they deserve the recognition, investment, and support to match the significance of the work they do every single day."

Funding from the latest round will enable BusRight to continue to invest in its state-of-the-art platform, launching new products and services to meet the unique needs of the nation's student transportation operators. Platform enhancements include the first 24/7 AI-powered student transportation agent, precision hyper-local mapping intelligence, and NFC-based child safety features.

"My experience in school systems showed me how rapidly education was changing and how urgently it needed better tools," said BusRight Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Phillip Dunn, who previously served as CIO of the sixth-largest school district in the country. "BusRight exists to unlock public infrastructure with the same ease and impact we expect from modern consumer technology."

In connection with this financing, Tomy Han, partner at Volition Capital, will join BusRight's Board of Directors.

"BusRight is building a category-defining platform in a market that is both massive and mission-critical," said Tomy Han, partner at Volition Capital. "The team has demonstrated exceptional execution, strong customer adoption, and a product that is deeply embedded in daily transportation operations. We're excited to partner with BusRight as they scale a durable, market-leading business."

BusRight's momentum comes amid rapid change in student transportation, driven by evolving regulations, new funding for technology adoption, and increasing demand for school safety, real-time visibility, and operational excellence.

About BusRight

BusRight, the leading all-in-one student transportation technology platform, solves the most mission-critical challenge in K-12 education: transporting students to and from school safely, reliably, and efficiently. Headquartered in New York, NY, BusRight partners with communities across the US to bring innovative solutions to the nation's public education system.

Learn more at https://busright.com.

About Volition Capital

Volition Capital is a Boston-based growth equity firm that principally invests in high-growth, founder-owned companies across the software, Internet, and consumer sectors. Founded in 2010, Volition has over $1.7 billion in assets under management and has invested in and/or provided sub-advisory advice to more than 60 companies in the United States and Canada. The firm selectively partners with founders to help them achieve their fullest aspirations for their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.volitioncapital.com.

SOURCE BusRight