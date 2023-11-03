Busting Dental Myths: Your Dentist's Guide to Separating Fact from Fiction

Dr. Vineet Bhandari

03 Nov, 2023, 08:39 ET

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Misinformation can not only be misleading, but it can also be detrimental to one's health, especially when it comes to oral hygiene. Renowned dentist Dr. Vini Bhandari, a respected member of the Canadian Dental Association with over 30 years of experience, seeks to clarify these misunderstandings and debunk common myths about oral health in his latest public guidance.

Bhandari Dental Team Photo
Myth 1: Brushing Harder Cleans Better
This is a common misconception that Dr. Bhandari frequently encounters. In reality, vigorous brushing can damage your enamel and gums. The key is not how hard you brush, but how thoroughly and regularly you clean your teeth with a soft-bristled toothbrush.

Myth 2: You Shouldn't Brush Bleeding Gums
Contrary to this belief, if your gums are bleeding, it's even more important to brush to remove the plaque causing the inflammation. However, be gentle and use a soft-bristled toothbrush.

Myth 3: Baby Teeth Don't Matter
Dr. Bhandari emphatically refutes this claim. Baby teeth hold space for the permanent teeth. Neglecting them can lead to premature loss, potentially causing future alignment issues for the permanent teeth.

Myth 4: Dental X-Rays are Unnecessary
"Dental X-rays play a crucial role in diagnosing oral health problems that might not be visible during a standard dental exam," explains Dr. Bhandari. They allow dentists to detect issues early and provide timely treatment.

Myth 5: Whitening Ruins Your Tooth Enamel
Professional whitening treatments are designed to be safe and, when performed correctly, should not harm your enamel. Always consult with your dentist before starting any whitening regimen.

Myth 6: Sugar is the Main Cause of Cavities
While sugar contributes to cavities, it's not the direct cause. Cavities form when bacteria in the mouth feed on carbohydrates (including sugar) and produce acids that weaken tooth enamel. Regular brushing and flossing can counteract this process.

Myth 7: More Fluoride Equals Healthier Teeth
Fluoride helps prevent tooth decay by making teeth more resistant to acid attacks. But Dr. Bhandari warns, "Too much fluoride can lead to fluorosis, especially in children, which can discolor teeth."

Myth 8: If My Teeth Feel Fine, I Don't Need a Dentist
Regular dental visits are vital to maintaining good oral health, even when your teeth feel fine. "Many dental issues aren't noticeable until they're advanced," Dr. Bhandari notes. He advises biannual check-ups to catch potential issues early.

Myth 9: Dental Health Doesn't Affect Overall Health
Oral health and overall health are interconnected. Dental problems, like gum disease, can be linked to heart disease, diabetes, and other health conditions.

Dr. Bhandari concludes, "Knowledge is power when it comes to oral health. Dispelling these myths is crucial in helping patients take proper care of their teeth and gums, and ultimately, their overall health."

He encourages everyone to share these debunked myths within their communities, promoting accurate information and better oral health practices. Dr. Bhandari and his team stand ready to answer any further questions and provide comprehensive oral health consultations at their clinic.

ABOUT DR. VINI BHANDARI
Dr. Vini Bhandari is a highly qualified dentist in Oakville On, with over 35 years of experience, passionate about providing top-tier dental care. As an esteemed member of the Ontario Dental Association, he consistently keeps pace with the latest advances in dental treatment. His unwavering commitment is to offer the best solutions to his

Dr Vineet Bhandari, BSc DIH DDS IV Cons Sed
www.bhandaridental.com
https://www.facebook.com/BhandariDental/
https://www.instagram.com/bhandaridental/ 

Press Contact:

Dr. Vineet Bhandari
[email protected]
1-905-825-5110

SOURCE Dr. Vineet Bhandari

