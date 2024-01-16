Busting Myths About Male Anal Pleasure: Introducing The new generation of LELO Prostate Massagers

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish luxury designer brand LELO today launched 2 upgrades of its bestselling male sex toys - The HUGO™2 , and the HUGO™2 Remote vibrating prostate massagers. The latest addition to the portfolio sees LELO furthering a conversation it helped start way back in 2015 on the way we view male sexual pleasure, specifically the anal pleasure.

Nowhere near as a decade ago, the recent LELO severe on anal pleasure showed that anal pleasure is still a bit taboo. Almost half of the those participating in the survey were intrigued by anal sex but anxious about actually trying it (*). Most of the anxiousness comes from broaching the subject (15%) or the fear that their partner would not be up to it (29%). When genders are concerned, people believe that stigma is still more attached to male anal pleasure.

Still, the shifting perceptions are best portrayed with those who like anal sex and freely talk about it. Here the reasons vary even more than with those who avoid anal play. Almost 32% do it to increase the level of intimacy in their relationship, while 43% believe they will experience more physical pleasure. One in three says they are doing it to please their partner. Even more interesting is the fact that sex toys are a great way to explore your or your partner's derrière, with one in three having used (occasionally or regularly) sex toys for anal play, no matter if they are partnered or not.

Did you know when it comes to prostate massage:

Anal is the 4th most searched category on Pornhub (**),

For men, this is the third Most Viewed Category (by Gender; **),

71% of men are open to trying it (***),

8 out of every 10 women are happy to perform it (***)

Prostate orgasms are 33% more intense than penile orgasms (***)

Introducing The LELO Prostate Massagers

The HUGO™ 2 and HUGO ™ 2 Remote are tailored for couples who've got some experience under their belt and are eager to spice things up in their relationship. These people understand that strengthening the emotional and physical connection between them is a journey worth investing in. It's all about taking your intimacy to the next level and enjoying even more satisfying experiences and orgasms together.

The HUGO™ 2 and HUGO ™ 2 Remote sport two motors for double pleasure. The two synchronized vibrating motors work in tandem, resulting in a dual sensation, both inside and out. The vibrating motors in the base and the tip offer simultaneous perineum and prostate stimulation.

SenseMotion™, consisting of two modes, allows you to intensify vibrations by tilting or moving the remote in any direction. Faster movements increase the intensity of vibrations together with you and your partner's pleasure. HUGO ™ 2 Remote offers intuitive play and pleasure control through natural movements, leaving you more present in the moment with your partner.

LELO HUGO™ 2

16 powerful pleasure settings

Holds more power with prolonged battery life and unlock additional settings with LELO APP for unlimited access to prostate orgasms.

Connect your HUGO 2™ via bluetooth to your smartphone to gain greater control over the device and unlock additional modes.

Two motors in the base and tip for double the pleasure.

Colours: black and green

RRP 179 euros

LELO HUGO™ 2 Remote

8 powerful pleasure settings

HUGO™ 2 Remote has prolonged battery life, more settings, and a wider range of intensities.

SenseMotion ™, consisting of two modes, allows you to intensify vibrations by tilting or moving the remote in any direction.

Two motors in the base and tip for double the pleasure.

Colours : black and green

RRP 219 euros

Sources:

*LELO survey conducted in February 2023, 8441 participants worldwide. Survey conducted by Censuswide

** Pornhub stats for 2023

*** LELO survey conducted in 2015.

