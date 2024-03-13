Streaming service will debut new original series May 8 featuring unscripted take on relevant topics, celebrity guest interviews, must-have shoppable finds and more

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC+ today announced New York Times best-selling author, actor, activist and writer Busy Philipps is jumping back into the late-night talk show host seat with "Busy This Week," a new original series exclusively on the QVC+ streaming experience. Executive produced by Busy Philipps, Caissie St. Onge and Michael Gleason, "Busy This Week" is the latest original series to join the growing roster of original lifestyle programming on QVC+.

Busy Philipps Returns to Late-Night with "Busy This Week" Exclusively on QVC+

During each half-hour episode, viewers will join Busy on the couch to get an unscripted take on whatever has kept us busy this week. From celebrity guest interviews and laugh-out-loud moments to personal stories and her favorite curated shopping finds, Busy will give her audience a healthy dose of [retail] therapy. "Busy This Week" will premiere on QVC+ May 8 at 10:00 PM EDT as a split season. The first 10 episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays, and then four holiday-themed episodes will premiere in November and December for a total of 14 episodes.

"Caissie and I wanted to create a late-night show experience where women feel seen and the topics, guests and products shared are always worthy of that sacred time of day when she finally gets to unwind," said Busy Philipps. "When we tried to get a seat at the late-night table to bring this concept to life, there didn't seem to be any room for women. But when we came to QVC+, they immediately recognized this was something special and we recognized their platform was perfect for reaching our audience. Instead of just giving us a seat, they gave us the whole table."

Caissie St. Onge added: "While late-night comedy shows have experienced a sea of change over the last few years, the one constant has been the lack of representation by women and for women in the category. There's an audience of women today who feel largely forgotten when it comes to late-night shows. That's why Busy and I wanted to create a show where they finally felt represented and could see themselves reflected in every episode."

Bringing an added unique layer to the show experience, "Busy This Week" will have a series show page featuring shoppable products from each episode including Busy and Caissie's weekly looks, set décor and Busy's favorite new brands featured on the show, which viewers can easily shop through QVC.com. Busy is also no stranger to the QVC+ family having first debuted on the channel in December 2022 in the holiday special "Busy for the Holidays" where she shared her best tips, tricks, hacks and snacks to get through the season stress-free.

"We know our customers come to us for an escape from the never-ending demands in their daily lives. So, it's critical the content we create makes them feel like they belong – and creates an environment they want to be part of – through the connections they build with our hosts, guests, and the brands we offer," said Stacie Tedesco, VP, Interim Streaming GM, Qurate Retail Group. "We're reimagining our streaming experience by focusing on highly curated, story-driven shoppable entertainment that not only inspires, but also earns her time. And that's exactly what our customers will experience every time they tune-in for 'Busy This Week' on QVC+ with host Busy Philipps."

Missed a show or episode? Not a problem. You can watch your favorite programs via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience anytime with Video on Demand. Fans can also download QVC+ and HSN+ to their favorite streaming platforms and devices for free here.

About Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps is a New York Times best-selling author, actor, activist and writer, and previously was the late-night talk show host of "Busy Tonight" which she executive produced with Tina Fey and Caissie St. Onge. She is best known for her current roles in the hit comedy series "Girls5Eva" opposite Sara Bareilles, and in "Mean Girls," the feature adaptation of the Broadway smash "Mean Girls: The Musical," where she plays the iconic role of 'Mrs. George' alongside Renee Rapp, Tina Fey and Jenna Fischer. In 2020, Busy launched her popular podcast "Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best," produced and co-hosted by Caissie St. Onge. Fans can also read a collection of humorous autobiographical essays in Busy's New York Times Best Seller "This Will Only Hurt a Little" published by Simon and Schuster's Touchstone division. Additional film and TV credits include "I Feel Pretty," "The Gift," "A Case of You," "I Don't Know How She Does It," "He's Just Not That into You," "Made of Honor," "Vice Principles," "Cougar Town," "Dawson's Creek" and "Freaks and Geeks."

About QVC+ and HSN+ Streaming Experience

The QVC+ and HSN+ combined streaming experience is available free in more than 100 million internet-connected homes across the U.S. and offers QVC and HSN's most robust, comprehensive video commerce experience, with live, on-demand and streaming-only content together in one, easy-to-use, fully shoppable app. QVC® and HSN® are world leaders in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms.

The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience combines streaming-only show episodes, five digital-only linear channels – Fashion Finds, In The Kitchen, a rotating seasonally-themed channel, QVC West and HSN West, and five linear broadcast channels – QVC, QVC2, QVC3, HSN and HSN2. Fans can download the QVC+ and HSN+ app to their favorite streaming devices for free here. The app is available on Roku; Comcast X1, Xfinity Flex and Xumo TV; Amazon Fire TV; LG; Apple TV; and Android TV, the Google Play Store, Google TV, Samsung Smart TV, Cox Contour and Contour Stream Player, and VIZIO Smart TV. For more information, visit: https://plus.qvc.com/

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises six leading retail brands – QVC, HSN, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

