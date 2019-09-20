Busy Season Solutions

For example, these quick and easy recipes for a main course, snacks and even desserts are all part of the Atkins low-carb lifestyle, a long-term, healthy eating approach focused on high-fiber carbohydrates, optimal protein and healthy fats. The eating approach, which is a more flexible version of the popular ketogenic diet, offers a balanced mix of foods containing fiber-rich and nutrient-dense carbohydrates while focusing on reduced levels of refined carbohydrates, added sugars and the "hidden sugar effect" – when carbohydrates convert to sugar when digested. You don't see the sugar, but your body does.

Learn more about the benefits of a balanced, low-carb approach, and find more recipes to help kickstart a nutritious eating plan, at Atkins.com.

Egg Roll Bowl with Shrimp

Recipe courtesy of Atkins

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

5 cups frozen cauliflower rice 3 tablespoons canola oil 3 tablespoons sesame oil 4 teaspoons minced or pressed garlic 2 teaspoons ginger paste 6 cups pre-cut coleslaw (cabbage and carrots) 1 cup sliced red bell pepper 1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions, root and tips trimmed 1 teaspoon Chinese five-spice blend 1/4 cup tamari soy sauce 2 tablespoons mirin rice cooking wine 1 pound cooked and peeled shrimp, thawed 4 teaspoons sesame seeds

In microwave, steam cauliflower according to package instructions.

While cauliflower is cooking, warm large, nonstick skillet with lid over medium heat. Add oils, swirl to coat pan and, when shimmering, add garlic and ginger. Sauté until sizzling and fragrant, stirring constantly, about 30 seconds.

Add coleslaw, bell pepper and scallions; continue sautéing, stirring frequently, until cabbage just begins to wilt, about 3 minutes.

Sprinkle on five-spice blend and stir to incorporate. Add soy sauce and mirin rice cooking wine to pan and stir to evenly coat cabbage. Add shrimp to skillet; toss to evenly distribute. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover with lid and allow shrimp to warm, about 3 minutes.

Measure about 1 cup cooked cauliflower rice into bottom of four bowls. Top evenly with shrimp and cabbage mixture, about 1 cup vegetables and 9-11 large shrimp per serving, drizzling with pan sauce evenly. Sprinkle each bowl with 1 teaspoon sesame seeds and serve while hot.

Notes: To help meal come together quickly, use frozen cauliflower rice, pre-grated ginger paste, pre-minced jarred garlic and bagged coleslaw mix. Green onions and bell pepper can also be pre-sliced.

Parmesan Crisps

Recipe courtesy of Atkins

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 8 minutes

Servings: 6

3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning blend

Heat oven to 325 F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

Use large cup or mug to draw six roughly 4-inch circles on parchment paper. Fill each circle with 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, smoothing shreds out and creating slightly thicker outer edge. Sprinkle each with pinch of Italian seasoning and bake 7 1/2 minutes, or until outer edges and bottoms are golden but not burned.

Remove from oven and let cool at least 1 minute before eating. Store in airtight container at room temperature up to 1 day.

Avocado Chocolate Mousse

Recipe courtesy of Atkins

Servings: 4

3 avocados 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk 1/2 cup sugar-free chocolate chips 2 1/2 tablespoons cocoa powder 2 tablespoons Erythritol (low-carb sweetener) 3 teaspoons stevia-based sugar substitute 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1/8 teaspoon salt

Mash avocado and place in blender with coconut milk. Blend until smooth.

In microwave-safe bowl, heat chocolate chips 20 seconds, stir well and heat in 10-second intervals until melted, stirring in-between. Once melted, add to avocado mixture and continue to blend while scraping down sides of bowl.

Add cocoa powder, sweetener, sugar substitute, vanilla and salt. Blend and scrape down sides of bowl until all ingredients are well combined and mousse is smooth and creamy. Add additional sugar substitute 1/4 teaspoon at a time if sweeter mousse is desired.

Note: All ingredients should be at room temperature to make blending smooth and easy.

Yogurt Parfait

Prep time: 5 minutes

Servings: 1

13 pieces Atkins Honey Almond Vanilla Crunch Bites 1/4 cup fresh blueberries 1/4 cup plain, unsweetened whole milk Greek yogurt 1 tablespoon almond butter 1 pinch cinnamon 1 pinch sugar substitute

Roughly chop crunch bites.

In small glass, layer blueberries, crunch bites and yogurt. Swirl almond butter on top and finish with sprinkle of cinnamon and sugar substitute.

An On-the-Go Morning Treat

Busy mornings can lead to breakfast being put on the backburner or skipped altogether. However, with an option like the Atkins Chocolate Banana Shake, which is made with real fruit, you can enjoy the most important meal of the day on-the-go or anytime you need a snack break.

A beneficial source of B vitamins, these protein-rich shakes can satisfy hunger with 5 grams of fiber and provide steady energy all day long. Made to easily fit into a busy lifestyle, they're also gluten-free with no artificial colors or preservatives, and low-glycemic with 4 net carbs and 2 grams of sugar.

