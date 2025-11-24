BusyBee AI Grading Assistant Surpasses 2 Million K-12 Submissions

OREM, Utah, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilix Labs today announced that BusyBee, its AI-powered assistant, has surpassed 2 million graded student submissions. What began as a way to reduce grading time is now helping districts deliver consistent, rubric-aligned feedback at scale while strengthening teacher confidence in AI.
BusyBee's Grading Assistant, built using Amazon Bedrock, now returns instant feedback on nearly 100% of student submissions where it's enabled. Before BusyBee, many students received limited or delayed feedback on work; now every submission can get a thoughtful response aligned to the teacher's rubric.
Teacher trust is rising alongside usage. In the last seven months, the acceptance rate of BusyBee's suggested score has jumped from 41% to 59%, meaning more than half of AI-generated comments are approved by teachers without edits. That's time saved without sacrificing quality and an indicator that educators are finding the AI-generated feedback both accurate and instructionally useful.
"This is the kind of impact we want AI to have in classrooms," said Curt Allen, CEO of Agilix Labs. "Millions of assignments graded, thousands of teachers supported, and students finally getting the timely feedback they need to grow."
BusyBee's adoption is spreading fast. Districts using BusyBee see teachers reclaiming time each week as the assistant handles repetitive scoring and feedback, allowing educators to focus more of their day on planning, small-group instruction, and one-on-one conferences with students.
