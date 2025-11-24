BusyBee AI Grading Assistant Surpasses 2 Million K–12 Submissions—saving teachers time and delivering instant feedback. Post this

BusyBee's Grading Assistant, built using Amazon Bedrock, now returns instant feedback on nearly 100% of student submissions where it's enabled. Before BusyBee, many students received limited or delayed feedback on work; now every submission can get a thoughtful response aligned to the teacher's rubric.

Teacher trust is rising alongside usage. In the last seven months, the acceptance rate of BusyBee's suggested score has jumped from 41% to 59%, meaning more than half of AI-generated comments are approved by teachers without edits. That's time saved without sacrificing quality and an indicator that educators are finding the AI-generated feedback both accurate and instructionally useful.

"This is the kind of impact we want AI to have in classrooms," said Curt Allen, CEO of Agilix Labs. "Millions of assignments graded, thousands of teachers supported, and students finally getting the timely feedback they need to grow."

BusyBee's adoption is spreading fast. Districts using BusyBee see teachers reclaiming time each week as the assistant handles repetitive scoring and feedback, allowing educators to focus more of their day on planning, small-group instruction, and one-on-one conferences with students.

Educators interested in bringing BusyBee to their schools can visit www.agilix.com/busybee.

About Agilix Labs

Agilix Labs builds AI-driven learning tools that support real teachers and real learning. From Buzz to BusyBee, Agilix helps schools modernize instruction while personalizing education at scale.

SOURCE Agilix