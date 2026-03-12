BusyBee Reaches 3 Million K-12 Submissions as AI Grading Expands to PDFs, Images, and Visual Content

63% of teachers now approve AI-suggested grades without edits. At launch, that number was 48%. Post this

That matters. RAND's 2025 State of the American Teacher survey found teachers work 49 hours per week on average — 10 hours beyond their contracted hours. Grading is among the heaviest loads. BusyBee was built to reduce that weight without removing teachers from the decision.

BusyBee's Grading Assistant, built using Amazon Bedrock, reviews each submission against the teacher's rubric and holds a suggested score and feedback comment for teacher review. No grade reaches a student without explicit teacher approval.

Until now, BusyBee assisted with text-based submissions. Reports with diagrams, assessments with graphs, and image-based work required teachers to grade visual components manually. A new vision capability changes that. BusyBee now processes PDFs, images (PNG, JPG, WEBP, GIF), and DOCX files containing images — extending AI grading to the complex work students submit most.

"When teachers start approving AI suggestions 63% of the time, that tells you something. It told us to push further. The visual work — diagrams, photos, Word docs with images — that's where teachers were still on their own. Not anymore."

Brad Marshall, President and COO, Agilix Labs

"BusyBee is the springboard and starting point for effective, informed grading."

Caroline Hebert, High School Teacher, eLearning Academy

Educators and curriculum publishers interested in BusyBee can visit agilix.com/busybee.

