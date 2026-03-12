BusyBee Reaches 3 Million K-12 Submissions as AI Grading Expands to PDFs, Images, and Visual Content

Agilix

Mar 12, 2026

Teacher acceptance of AI-suggested grades has grown from 48% to 63% in 12 months — a 15-point rise measured across 3 million real classroom submissions

OREM, Utah, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When teachers using BusyBee review an AI-suggested grade today, they approve it without edits 63% of the time. At launch, that number was 48%. The 15-point rise — measured across 3 million graded K–12 submissions — is the clearest signal yet that teacher trust in responsible AI grading is not just possible. It is measurable, and it is growing.

That matters. RAND's 2025 State of the American Teacher survey found teachers work 49 hours per week on average — 10 hours beyond their contracted hours. Grading is among the heaviest loads. BusyBee was built to reduce that weight without removing teachers from the decision.

BusyBee's Grading Assistant, built using Amazon Bedrock, reviews each submission against the teacher's rubric and holds a suggested score and feedback comment for teacher review. No grade reaches a student without explicit teacher approval.

Until now, BusyBee assisted with text-based submissions. Reports with diagrams, assessments with graphs, and image-based work required teachers to grade visual components manually. A new vision capability changes that. BusyBee now processes PDFs, images (PNG, JPG, WEBP, GIF), and DOCX files containing images — extending AI grading to the complex work students submit most.

"When teachers start approving AI suggestions 63% of the time, that tells you something. It told us to push further. The visual work — diagrams, photos, Word docs with images — that's where teachers were still on their own. Not anymore."

Brad Marshall, President and COO, Agilix Labs

"BusyBee is the springboard and starting point for effective, informed grading."

Caroline Hebert, High School Teacher, eLearning Academy

Educators and curriculum publishers interested in BusyBee can visit agilix.com/busybee.

About Agilix Labs

Agilix Labs delivers innovative learning software that enables personalized learning in K–12, higher ed, and professional training. The Agilix Learning Suite — comprised of Buzz, BusyBee, Dawn, and Publish Anywhere — is trusted around the world by millions of learners and educators.

SOURCE Agilix

News Releases in Similar Topics