Butcher & Bee Presents Summer Menu Series In Partnership With Duke's Mayonnaise

The Butcher & Bee name encapsulates four restaurant concepts, including Butcher & Bee Charleston, The Daily Charleston, Redheaded Stranger Nashville, and Butcher & Bee Nashville. The flavors on each menu vary, while using only locally sourced ingredients, like heirloom tomatoes from Kindlewood Farms Charleston and Farm & Fiddle located in Nashville.

"We've been using Duke's at the Bee and RHS for as long as we've been using mayo," said Executive Chef of Redheaded Stranger, Bryan Weaver. "It's part of what makes our menus special and has gone into so many condiments over the years."

The series invites people to enjoy traditional flavors and the exploration of new ones. So besides Duke's classic real mayo, the menus will also feature Duke's new products including, habanero garlic, cucumber dill, and bacon and tomato flavored mayos.

"Duke's is excited to partner with the Butcher & Bee group to celebrate these regional flavors," said Duke's Brand Manager of Mayohem, Rebecca Lupesco. "This series will allow diners to try existing and new Duke's products as they taste best, chef-curated and paired with local produce."

The two groups have also collaborated on custom t-shirts with sales benefitting Pay it Forward , a nonprofit started by Michael Shemtov and team Butcher & Bee. Pay it Forward is dedicated to providing financial relief to members of the Charleston Restaurant Community through grants.

Fans can visit www.butcherandbee.com for more info on specific offerings or to buy a t-shirt. T-shirts will also be available in person at the Butcher & Bee Charleston location.

Butcher & Bee brands include the following restaurants: Butcher & Bee Charleston, Butcher & Bee Nashville, The Daily Charleston, and Redheaded Stranger Nashville. Presenting locally sourced menus with flavor combinations and quality usually reserved for fine dining.

Duke's Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, SC by Eugenia Duke. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to Eugenia's original recipe, Duke's offers light, olive oil, and flavored mayonnaises, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and regionally-inspired Duke's Southern Sauces and dressings. For more information, visit dukesmayo.com or follow @dukes_mayonnaise on Instagram. Duke's Mayonnaise is owned by Sauer Brands, Inc.

SOURCE Duke's Mayonnaise

Related Links

https://butcherandbee.com/

