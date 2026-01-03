Duke's Mayo Launches New National Campaign, "Mayo Is Coming," with Over-the-Top Debut at the Duke's Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke's Mayo turned heads once again at the 2026 Duke's Mayo Bowl, this year launching its new campaign, "Mayo Is Coming," to celebrate the brand's expansion nationwide. The high-energy bowl game is known for its larger-than-life moments, making it the perfect stage for the brand to announce this latest milestone.

Wake Forest Coach Jake Dickert gets mayo shower

From start to finish, the Duke's Mayo Bowl was full of outrageous fan rituals and mayo-fueled chaos, but the reveal of Duke's new :30 spot was the highlight of the first half. Duke's surprised viewers in the stadium, and at home, airing the spot on both the jumbotron and during the televised broadcast.

The spot imagines a world made instantly better by the arrival of Duke's Mayo, where ordinary foods are rescued from blandness and made unmistakably better. From backyard tailgates and small-town burger joints to fine-dining restaurants and home kitchens, the message is clear: bold flavor is coming and taking the country by storm — just look for the yellow lid.

Beyond the campaign reveal, Duke's Mayo kept fans engaged all night with a series of in-stadium moments. The Duke's Mayo Maniacs—a special sold out fan section—brought the energy heading into the venue until the final whistle blew, uniting football fans and mayo lovers for a uniquely spirited experience. Duke's MayoMen roamed the stands adding mayo to hot dogs and chicken fingers, even squirting it directly into fan's mouths, while mascot Tubby led several in-game mayo challenges. Surprise activations added to the spectacle, including an unexpected parachute drop of plush Duke's Mayo jars from the sky into the crowd, and celebrity Chef Tobias Dorzon preparing a four-course Duke's–themed meal for ESPN announcers Andrew Ware and Anish Shroff, debuting a new dish each quarter during the broadcast.

The night delivered on the field, as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 43–29. Duke's capped the night with its most beloved tradition, dousing head coach Jake Dickert—and his family—with a cooler full of Duke's Mayo. Dickert joins the growing ranks of mayo-drenched legends and this moment further cements its place as one of college football's most memorable bowl-season traditions.

In keeping with Duke's commitment to giving back, the iconic mayo dump also carried a meaningful impact off the field. Duke's Mayo donated $10,000 to Jake Dickert's charity of choice, the Ronald McDonald House Piedmont Triad, extending the celebration beyond the game and spotlighting causes that matter most to the sport's leaders and communities.

"With the Duke's Mayo Bowl, fans know to expect the unexpected," said Rebecca Lupesco, Director of Marketing for Duke's Mayo. "This is a place where flavor and fandom collide. Launching 'Mayo Is Coming' here felt like the perfect fit, it's where our fans show up, have fun and celebrate everything that makes Duke's different — and now we're excited to bring that same energy to homes all over the country."

This latest campaign from Duke's officially announces the brands national expansion, bringing its signature tanginess, creamy texture and cult-favorite status to fans beyond the South, and to new kitchens and retailers across the United States.

For more Duke's Mayo news and to find a jar near you, visit www.dukesmayo.com, and follow Duke's on Instagram, X or @dukesmayobowl for more highlights from the 2026 Duke's Mayo Bowl.

About Duke's Mayonnai se

Duke's Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, S.C., by Eugenia Duke. Since then, Duke's has been adding southern flavors to make good things better. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to the founder's original recipe, Duke's offers light, olive oil, and flavored mayonnaises, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and regionally inspired Duke's Southern Sauces, dressings, and mustards. Duke's is the Official Condiment of the Tailgate, Official Mayo of the Carolina Panthers and title sponsor of the Duke's Mayo Classic & Duke's Mayo Bowl. Web: dukesmayo.com. Instagram: @dukes_mayonnaise.

About Duke's Mayo Bowl

The Duke's Mayo Bowl is an annual college football bowl game that has been played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, since 2002. Duke's Mayo has been a title sponsor since 2021.

