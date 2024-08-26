Direct-to-consumer meat brand celebrates delivering 1 billion meals to consumers across the U.S.

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ButcherBox, the leading direct-to-consumer meat and seafood brand, today announced it has been recertified as a Certified B Corporation (B Corp). The company is the only B Corp certified meat and seafood brand to source only from partners with third-party animal welfare certifications.

Initially certified as a B Corp in November 2020, ButcherBox saw a 22 percent increase in certification score during recertification, signaling continued commitment to animals, people, and the planet. The B Corp certification is not an endpoint but an ongoing standard to maintain; therefore, companies must go through the recertification process every three years, giving them an opportunity to continually improve the work they are doing across the five impact areas – governance, workers, customers, community and the environment. The brand's score increase to 98.7 was driven by key company initiatives that positively impacted the environmental component of the assessment.

ButcherBox Announces B Corporation Recertification Post this

For nearly a decade, ButcherBox has focused on creating meaningful change in the meat and seafood industry by prioritizing doing what is right and good for all parts of the supply chain over profits and financial gain. The B Corp Certification is one way to monitor this change, as is the company's commitment to sourcing only from suppliers with 3rd party animal welfare certifications, like Certified Humane, the Global Animal Partnership (G.A.P), the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), and the Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM).

"As we look to continue our work of transforming the meat industry, we recognize the importance of third-party certifications in holding us accountable and building consumer confidence in ButcherBox being a trusted protein brand," said Mike Salguero, founder and CEO of ButcherBox. "For nearly a decade, we've been doggedly focused on ensuring we have the most rigorous sourcing standards and practices so when our customers' boxes arrive on their doorstep, they can get ready to enjoy what's inside. Being recognized by B Lab for all the work that goes into getting that box on their doorstep is really an honor."

The B Corp recertification coincides with a key company milestone of delivering one billion meals to consumers across the U.S., a marker the company has been counting down toward since the Spring.

"Food, and the experience of enjoying a meal with people you care about, is such a sacred moment," noted Salguero. "For our protein to be at the center of one billion meals over the last several years is an accomplishment I am humbled by. To have hundreds of thousands of consumers relying on us to bring those meals to life day after day is an opportunity we don't take for granted."

ButcherBox is focused on bringing even more high-quality, humanely raised and sustainably sourced protein to consumers across the U.S. as it marches toward billions more meals delivered. As the year continues, the brand will focus on new retail channels, rolling out more brand partnerships, and launching new products that align with their mission of transforming the meat industry while helping consumers eat better meals together.

About ButcherBox

The leading direct-to-consumer brand for meat and seafood, ButcherBox delivers high-quality protein direct to consumers' doors. ButcherBox is the only B Corp Certified meat and seafood company to source only from partners with third-party animal welfare certification. Since 2015, the brand has been on a mission to transform the meat industry by not only thinking about animal welfare, but working to improve the entire ecosystem for farmers, the environment, supply chain workers, and the end customers. For more information, please visit www.butcherbox.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

CONTACT: Kerin Norton, [email protected]

SOURCE ButcherBox