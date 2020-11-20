ButcherBox Founder Named as an Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 National Winner by Ernst & Young

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Salguero, founder and CEO of ButcherBox, a leading online retailer of high-quality protein, has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 National Award winner by Ernst & Young. Salguero, who was named a New England regional award winner in October, was one of 13 entrepreneurs from 10 companies to be named a national winner during a virtual awards celebration on November 19th.

"It is an honor to be named a national award winner alongside some of the country's most hardworking and passionate entrepreneurs. It was incredible to hear all of the amazing work my fellow winners have been doing not only to grow their businesses, but to transform their industries," said Salguero. "At ButcherBox, one of core values is relentless improvement and while we have made a significant, positive impact on our industry in the last five years, there is still more work to be done and I look forward to continuing on that journey not only as an entrepreneur, but as a team."

As one of the leading direct-to-consumer brands, ButcherBox is on a mission to deliver the highest-quality meat to consumers across the country. With a focus on raising animals humanely, supporting farmers with livable wages, and treating the planet with respect, ButcherBox is able to bring its partners and members an unparalleled experience.

For 34 years, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Award has recognized and celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders who are transforming our world. EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and tenacity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Salguero will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners.

About ButcherBox

At ButcherBox, we believe in better. That's why we deliver 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef, free-range organic chicken, heritage-breed pork, wild-caught Alaskan salmon and wild-caught sea scallops directly to our members' doors. All of our products are humanely raised or wild-caught and never given antibiotics or added hormones, ever. For more information, please visit www.butcherbox.com or follow the company on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law.

