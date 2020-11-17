Butler/Till Announces Recertification as a Woman-Owned Enterprise (WBE)

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler/Till , a women-owned, employee-owned, results-driven marketing agency, today announced it has been recertified as a Women-Owned Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). The certification is awarded to companies that are more than 51 percent owned, controlled, operated, and managed by a woman or women. Butler/Till has also been named one of the fastest growing women-owned businesses in the United States by the Women Presidents' Organization.

Though the number of women-owned businesses is growing two times the rate of all businesses nationwide, now representing 42 percent of all businesses, according to the 2019 American Express State of Women-Owned Businesses Report, the challenges facing these companies remain real, as conscious and unconscious biases still exist in the workplace and in society today.

"We are proud to have been recertified as a Women-Owned Enterprise, a distinction that reflects our commitment to building and creating a workplace culture that encourages our employee-owners to unlock their full potential," said Kimberly Jones, President/CEO of Butler/Till. "This certification also helps us to attract and retain diverse, well-qualified talent, partners, and clients who share our passion for serving as a socially responsible business."

While there has been an effort by companies to increase supplier diversity since the late 1960s, it's never been more imperative than today. It contributes to a company's ability to create a more inclusive culture and workforce, and increase a company's environmental, social, and corporate governance reputation.

According to a recent article in the Harvard Business Review , there is also commercial value in an inclusive procurement strategy, widening the pool of potential suppliers and promoting competition, which in turn drives product quality and decreases costs. It also helps to make supply chains more resilient and agile, giving businesses a competitive advantage in challenging times.

Impressive Portfolio of Distinctions and Awards

In addition to being a WBE, Butler/Till is also 100% employee-owned and a certified B Corporation, meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. These designations help create the culture that attracts the highest quality talent, inspires the highest employee engagement, and ultimately leads to the highest levels of client satisfaction.

Butler/Till also received numerous awards in the past year, including:

A "Top Healthcare Agency" for the fourth consecutive year on the Medical, Marketing, and Media Agency 100 List

"Elite 100 Marketing Team" by PM360

ATHENA Organizational Award

A local "Top Workplace" for the seventh consecutive year by the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle

Democrat & Chronicle Rochester Chamber of Commerce's "Fastest Growing Private Companies" List for 13 th consecutive year

Chamber of Commerce's "Fastest Growing Private Companies" List for 13 consecutive year Four Telly awards

American Advertising Awards gold local ADDY award and one silver regional ADDY award

Platinum Hermes Award

Named to "Best For The World List Of Top-Performing B Corps" for the 4th consecutive year

2019 Wealth of Health Small Business Award by the Rochester Business Journal

American Society of Association Executives Gold Award

American Marketing Association Pinnacle Finalist

Health Effie Finalist

