Butterball Cook from Frozen Premium Whole Turkey Wins Distinguished Product Award

Groundbreaking innovation makes it easy to serve the perfect holiday centerpiece, available for spring celebrations, too!

GARNER, N.C., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest innovation from Butterball, LLC is a 2026 Product of the Year USA award winner. The Butterball® Cook from Frozen Premium Whole Turkey was voted by 40,000 American shoppers as the most innovative product in the frozen entrée category of 2026. With no thawing required, no neck or giblets to remove, a unique pre-brine, and clear, easy-to-follow instructions, consumers can have a juicy, golden-brown turkey in just two simple steps: unwrap and roast.

"We start with real people and real frustrations," said Michelle Lieszkovszky, head of innovation at Butterball. "For decades, our Turkey Talk-Line® has given us a front-row seat into holiday kitchens, and thawing consistently comes up as a stress point. We knew we could make that easier. Seeing so many families embrace Cook from Frozen, and now being recognized for it with this highly acclaimed honor, is incredibly rewarding."

Beyond simplifying the holiday experience, Cook from Frozen is meaningfully expanding the seasonal turkey category by attracting new and lapsed Thanksgiving shoppers. Panel data showed that more than half of Cook from Frozen buyers in 2025 had not purchased any seasonal turkey products in the prior three years. Dollar sales also increased more than 50 percent year over year during the Thanksgiving sales period as the product continued to gain retail distribution.

"At Butterball, we believe deeply in food's ability to connect people," added Lieszkovszky. "Cook from Frozen gives hosts the confidence to serve a tender, delicious turkey while enjoying time with the people around their table. And the best part is, you don't have to save turkey for Thanksgiving. It's perfect for spring gatherings and celebrations of all kinds."

Butterball Cook from Frozen Premium Whole Turkey is available at select Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Harris Teeter, Giant Foods, Giant Eagle, Lowes Foods, Big Y, Shaw's, Food City, Stop & Shop and other stores. Find your nearest retailer offering Cook from Frozen using Butterball's product locator.

Recognized as a globally established seal of approval, Product of the Year has been operating in the United States for nearly 20 years and nearly 40 years globally. The program helps guide consumers toward standout new products both online and in stores at a time when innovation and choice can feel overwhelming. The distinctive red Product of the Year seal helps shoppers quickly identify products that excel in innovation across function, design, packaging, or ingredients, while also serving as a valuable marketing tool for brands to build awareness and drive purchase interest within their respective spaces.

"The 2026 Product of the Year winners highlight the next wave of product innovation and the brands setting the pace for what consumers want now," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "We're proud to recognize Butterball as a 2026 Product of the Year Award winner, based on votes from 40,000 American consumers who value its quality, innovation, and real-world impact."

About Butterball

Butterball, LLC, headquartered in Garner, North Carolina, is the most recognized and loved* turkey brand in the U.S. Bringing people together over wholesome homemade meals for more than 70 years, the company provides retail and foodservice products to customers in more than 30 countries. Butterball is committed to being an industry leader in quality, food safety and animal care and well-being, and was the first major turkey company to voluntarily achieve certification through American Humane Society. The company employs nearly 7,100 team members who work in production facilities, live operations and offices across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and North Carolina. For consumer questions or information, visit Butterball.com or call the Butterball® Turkey Talk-Line®, 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372).

*Source: Kantar Brand Health Tracking Study December 2025 N=400 National Sample

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established nearly 40 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a nationally representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar services over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Butterball, LLC