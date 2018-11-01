Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Callers Gobble Up Tips via Genesys Cloud-Based Customer Experience Platform

SAN FRANCISCO and GARNER, N.C., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't panic. Just call 1-800-BUTTERBALL. For more than 35 years, Butterball (www.butterball.com), a leader and innovator in the turkey industry, has staffed its Turkey Talk-Line™ with experts who are happy to answer all turkey-related questions throughout the holidays. To ensure that the 100,000-plus inquiries expected this year are answered efficiently and thoroughly, Butterball recently deployed the Genesys PureCloud® platform. PureCloud is an all-in-one cloud customer engagement and employee collaboration solution from Genesys® (www.genesys.com), the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions.

The scalable PureCloud solution allows Butterball's 50 Turkey Talk-Line experts and 35 consumer affair agents in two contact centers to accommodate customers from 9 AM to 9 PM Eastern Time daily during the seasonal spike — in both English and Spanish. On Thanksgiving Day alone, busy agents answer as many as 10,000 turkey-related questions.

"At Butterball, we take all things turkey seriously. We needed a customer experience platform that could help us achieve our goal of creating the best possible holiday cooking experience for all," said Pam Barnes, consumer affairs manager at Butterball. "PureCloud enables us to provide better service by offering diversified call options, including self-service features, and a callback function so we can more efficiently help consumers with product questions or cooking advice."

Butterball Benefits from Easy Integration and Better Reporting as a Result of PureCloud

According to Barnes, replacing the prior Butterball solution of an AT&T IVS system with Avaya 8400 PBX by the Genesys PureCloud platform required minimum hardware purchase and installation, making deployment timely and cost-effective. PureCloud was easily integrated with their current Wilke Global CRS system used for digital response channels including chats, texts and emails. This seamless integration allowed Butterball to implement a screen-pop feature that automatically registers the caller's number in the Wilke Global CRS contact database, quickly identifying new, repeat or chronic callers.

Improved data reporting was high on the Butterball wish list of capabilities for the new system, so an important reason for selecting the PureCloud solution was its ability to provide managers with detailed reports on the health of both contact centers. These reports are used to analyze and reduce call abandonment rate and ultimately enhance agent performance. Agents are simultaneously provided with personal call statistics, which offers motivating feedback to the Turkey Talk-Line team. With this increased information, Butterball agents have found it easier to optimize caller satisfaction.

Currently, both agents and callers are raving about the added "callback function," which prevents holiday chefs from waiting on hold and allows agents to provide faster service. As the volume of turkey-related questions continues to increase, Butterball plans to implement additional PureCloud functions to meet their customers' evolving expectations.

Overall, Butterball has been impressed with the Genesys vision for product innovation. "We love the ease of use and breadth of services that PureCloud offers," Barnes said. "The platform provides us with solutions to the concerns that we had with our prior system and ensures that no turkey question goes unanswered."

Launched globally in 2015, the PureCloud platform is a unified, all-in-one customer engagement and business communications solution that is proven to provide a return on investment (ROI) nearing 600 percent* in three years and payback in less than three months. A true cloud offering based on microservices architecture, PureCloud is flexible, open, feature-rich, and built for rapid innovation, providing organizations with a future-proof solution for quickly scaling to meet customer growth.

About Butterball

Headquartered in Garner, N.C., Butterball is the largest producer of turkey products in the U.S. – producing more than 1 billion pounds of turkey each year. For more than 60 years, the company has provided foodservice and retail products to customers and consumers around the world. As an industry leader in quality, food safety and animal well-being, the company employs numerous processes to ensure the health of flocks and implements recognized prevention measures to exceed food safety standards. Butterball products are currently distributed throughout the U.S. and in more than 45 countries. Butterball operates six processing plants located in North Carolina, Arkansas, and Missouri.

For consumer questions or information, please visit Butterball.com or call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372). Visit ButterballCorp.com for corporate information about the company.

About Genesys

Genesys® powers more than 25 billion of the world's best customer experiences each year. Our success comes from connecting employee and customer conversations on any channel. Every day, 11,000 companies in more than 100 countries trust our #1 customer experience platform to drive great business outcomes and create lasting relationships. Combining the best of technology and human ingenuity, we build solutions that mirror natural communication and work the way you think. Our industry-leading solutions foster true omnichannel engagement because they perform equally well across channels, on-premise and in the cloud. Experience communication as it should be: fluid, instinctive and profoundly empowering. Visit genesys.com on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and the Genesys blog .

