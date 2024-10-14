Butterball® Unveils a Stress-Free Solution for Holiday Hosts: Cook from Frozen Premium Whole Turkey

The most popular questions received by the Butterball® Turkey Talk-Line® are consistently about how and when to thaw a turkey. As a solve, Butterball's Cook from Frozen requires no preparation; the turkey goes straight from the freezer to oven without days of thawing in the refrigerator. In addition, there are no neck or giblets to remove, so there are fewer steps to follow and less mess to manage in the kitchen.

"Whether you are hosting Thanksgiving for the first time or the fifteenth time, preparing the turkey can be intimidating," said Michelle Lieszkovszky, head of innovation at Butterball. "That's why we are so excited to introduce Cook from Frozen. It addresses both the fears and frustrations of cooking a whole turkey – it's not only simple to roast, but the result delivers a tender, juicy, golden-brown centerpiece. Hosts get all the glory whether they are experienced or not."

Lieszkovszky also noted that the convenience of Cook from Frozen allows hosts to focus on spending quality time with loved ones.

"At Butterball, inspiring togetherness is at the core of what we do. Cook from Frozen allows hosts to focus on other aspects of the celebration, like enjoying time with loved ones," said Lieszkovszky. "This holiday season, let Butterball take care of the turkey while you make the memories."

Cook from Frozen turkeys do not require basting, brining or seasoning. A specially-formulated brine ensures that the turkey remains moist throughout the roasting process, resulting in the same delicious, flavorful turkey that Butterball has brought to family tables for over 70 years— but now it only takes two simple steps.

Butterball Cook from Frozen Premium Whole Turkey is available at Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods and Publix stores. The new offering can also be purchased at select Kroger and Kroger banner locations (such as Fred Meyer, Fry's and Ralph's) as well as select Walmart locations. Find your nearest retailer offering Cook from Frozen using Butterball's product locator.

For more information, visit www.Butterball.com or call the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line at 1-800-BUTTERBALL.

