Butterfinger® Is the Official Candy Bar of Spirit Halloween and Is Giving Away Free Candy This Weekend at Select Spirit Halloween Stores Nationwide

News provided by

Spirit Halloween

21 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

Fans can score a Trick-or-Treaters' dream haul of Butterfinger bars with The Sweetest House on the Street Contest launching September 29

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Halloween and Butterfinger® are teaming up for the sweetest collaboration of the year - it's all treats, no tricks because Butterfinger® is now the official candy bar of Spirit Halloween, the leading Halloween retailer in North America.

Continue Reading
Butterfinger® Is the Official Candy Bar of Spirit Halloween and Is Giving Away Free Candy This Weekend at Select Spirit Halloween Stores Nationwide
Butterfinger® Is the Official Candy Bar of Spirit Halloween and Is Giving Away Free Candy This Weekend at Select Spirit Halloween Stores Nationwide

To celebrate this scary good partnership, the go-to Halloween destination and iconic candy bar are teaming up to make the 2023 Halloween season the best one yet. Fans looking to lay a finger on a free Butterfinger should check out their local Spirit Halloween. Spirit Halloween is hosting a Butterfinger tasting weekend starting Friday, September 22 at select locations, handing out free Butterfinger bars to in-store guests. Plus, consumers can score a free collectible tote bag featuring a mashup of the two iconic brands - but don't delay because it's first come first serve while supplies last!

Fans will also have the chance to win a case of full-size Butterfinger bars to pass out to lucky trick-or-treaters, a huge mystery pack of Spirit Halloween décor plus a $100 Spirit Gift Card for a total value of nearly $1,000 which is guaranteed to earn the winner serious street cred as the "Sweetest House on the Street." We know trick-or-treaters and Halloween fans will come running to celebrate with Butterfinger and Spirit Halloween at your house! Follow @SpiritHalloween on Instagram to enter. The delicious contest launches on Friday, September 29, 2023, and runs through Monday, October 2, 2023.

"We live and breathe Halloween 365 days a year, and we know candy plays a special role in celebrations for many during the Halloween season," said Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President, Spirit Halloween. "Our guests love coming to their local Spirit Halloween store each season for the thrills and surprises that await within the walls of every Spirit Halloween, and we are so excited to team up with Butterfinger, one of our favorite candy bars, to make that visit even sweeter this year."

"For one hundred years, Butterfinger has been a candy bar icon thanks to its crispety, crunchety, peanut buttery flavor," added Neal Finkler, Vice President of Marketing for Butterfinger and Baby Ruth. "Halloween is the time of year when people of all ages hope for Butterfinger bars in their bag, so we're thrilled to be the Official Candy Bar of Spirit Halloween to bring even more of Butterfinger's irresistible flavor to Halloween lovers."

For the inside scoop on all things Halloween, follow @SpiritHalloween on social media. Visit SpiritHalloween.com, where die-hard Halloween fans can shop anytime, anywhere, every day of the year. 

To learn more about Butterfinger this Halloween season, check out Butterfinger.com and follow along on the Butterfinger social channels, FacebookInstagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) and YouTube.

About Spirit Halloween
Celebrating 40 years of business, Spirit Halloween (SpiritHalloween.com) is the largest Halloween retailer in the country. With more than 1,500 seasonal locations in strip centers and malls across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com. 

About Ferrero
Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate. 

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

Media Contact, Spirit Halloween:
Drew Griffiths
Divisional Vice President - Marketing & Social Media
[email protected] 

SOURCE Spirit Halloween

Also from this source

Spirit Halloween and Kung Fu Tea Brew Up Killer Costume and Drink Collaboration for Halloween Season

Spirit Halloween's Charitable Foundation, Spirit of Children, to Bring Halloween Magic to Over 150 Children's Hospitals Throughout North America

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.