Butterfli Technologies Honored with National Recognition as a Winner of Pepperdine Graziadio's 2025 Most Fundable Companies® List

Los Angeles-based innovator in assisted transportation earns prestigious spot among nation's top startups

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfli Technologies, Inc., a leader in assisted transportation solutions, has been honored with national recognition as a winner of the 2025 Most Fundable Companies® List by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. Out of more than 2,300 early-stage companies evaluated nationwide, Butterfli is one of just 14 to receive this distinction.

This recognition highlights Butterfli's role in tackling one of society's most urgent challenges: equitable mobility for individuals with mobility barriers. Launched with the vision of expanding opportunities for riders with mobility challenges, Butterfli Technologies has become a leading force in specialized transportation. Under the leadership of Delilah Lanoix, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, the company has redefined how people with physical and cognitive disabilities experience freedom of movement. From on-demand Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV) service to scheduled rides tailored for passengers with diverse needs, Butterfli is setting a new standard for safety, reliability, and dignity in transit.

"Being included on the Most Fundable Companies list is more than an accolade—it's validation that accessible, assisted transportation is both a vital need and an investable opportunity," said Delilah Lanoix, Founder & CEO of Butterfli Technologies. "Our mission is to ensure that independence and dignity are never out of reach. This recognition strengthens our momentum as we scale Butterfli's technology and impact."

As a Most Fundable Companies® winner, Butterfli Technologies will be featured on Entrepreneur.com and in the November/December 2025 print issue of Entrepreneur magazine, providing a national platform to spotlight its mission and progress.

About Butterfli Technologies

Butterfli Technologies is a leading innovator in specialized transportation services, dedicated to empowering riders with disabilities through cutting-edge mobility solutions. From its headquarters in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, Butterfli Technologies has become a trusted partner for municipalities, nonprofits, and healthcare providers, helping thousands of Angelenos with mobility challenges navigate their daily lives with confidence. The company combines advanced technology, rigorous safety standards, and compassionate customer care to create transportation options that foster dignity, independence, and community connection.

About Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies

The Most Fundable Companies® List, produced annually by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School, highlights promising startups across the United States and promotes pathways to funding and entrepreneurial growth. The 2025 showcase, presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, was held on September 24 at Pepperdine University's Villa Graziadio Executive Center in Malibu, CA.

Launched in 2018, the program is a free resource to help entrepreneurs assess their readiness for private investment. It uses a multi-phase assessment that evaluates key company variables, including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, competitive advantage, and management team strength, generating objective and customized feedback and scoring for each participant.

Disclaimers:

The Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies list does not represent an offer to sell securities. It does not constitute investment advice, nor is it an endorsement of any particular product or service. Pepperdine University is not a broker-dealer and does not perform services provided by a broker-dealer, including but not limited to any financial or investment advising.

SOURCE Butterfli Technologies, Inc.