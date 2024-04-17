Button's Commerce Optimization Platform Launches Button for Publishers

Button surpasses $1B in commerce driven per month as Publishers platform fuels unprecedented growth for companies focused on a commerce powered internet

MIAMI, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Button , the AI powered commerce optimization platform, announced today Button for Publishers, which enables Publishers to maximize revenue from their commerce partnerships. Button's suite of commerce optimization solutions now provides publishers a groundbreaking AI-powered tool that identifies the best path to purchase for the traffic they send to retailers.

Utilizing patent pending AI for conversion tuning, Button seamlessly integrates into existing publisher and retailer relationships to maximize the yield seen from commerce traffic by identifying the best path to conversion. For publishers, there is no need to change partnership structure or migrate relationships. Button for Publishers can be leveraged using existing relationships with retailers and affiliate networks and instantly recognize the value of the Button technology.

Combining AI, reinforcement learning, route optimization, and mobile deep-linking techniques, Button's solution drives 40% lift consistently from open web traffic and 100% lift from social traffic. This solution increases buyer conversion by identifying where broken user experiences and attribution failures exist, and routes consumers down optimal purchase paths through constant testing of various conversion flows.

"Button helped us optimize mobile commerce traffic which has led to growth in revenue and improved customer experiences. Notably, the Button team have been wonderful partners to work with on this. Implementation work like this has a tendency to be slow moving and complicated, but the Button team moved fast with us, helped us QA quickly and effectively, and have been overall ideal partners to work with. Button's solution and partnership is an absolute win-win-win all around!" said Becca Maier, VP of Commerce at Buzzfeed.

Button for Publishers can be implemented with a low code approach and provides publishers insight into performance in their existing dashboards to verify the impact and performance.

"At Button, we're committed to supporting the internet of the future - an internet powered by commerce and commerce focused business models," said Michael Jaconi, CEO and Co-Founder of Button. "Unveiling Button for Publishers is a major step in that direction as publishers are seeking ways to drive more value and more revenue from their traffic in the ever-increasing challenges of the digital landscape."

About Button

Button, the AI-powered commerce optimization platform specializing in Conversion Tuning™ to convert standard affiliate and creator traffic into AI-optimized customer journeys, has surpassed $10B in mobile commerce driven through its platform. Combining AI, reinforcement learning, route optimization, and mobile deep-linking techniques, Button's solution increases revenue for customers by ensuring each link and commerce journey is treated uniquely. With over 400 operating system versions, 60 different mobile browsers, over 5,000 mobile apps, and 172 countries driving traffic through Button each day, every tap demands unique treatment, and Button is the only platform built to increase the value of every commerce journey.

Founded in 2014, Button has won a 'best place to work' award every year since its founding, and has raised more than $65M in venture capital from Greycroft, Redpoint, Norwest, Icon Ventures, and Capital One.

