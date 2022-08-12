Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market worth $301 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market is projected to grow from USD 230 million in 2022 to USD 301 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market growth is fuelled by the high demand in plastic & rubber, food & beverage and animal feed industries.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=260331301

Browse in-depth TOC on " Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market "

139 – Tables

31 – Figures

129 – Pages

Technical Grade segment to dominate the butylated hydroxytoluene market in terms of value during the forecast period

By grade segment include technical and food. Technical segment is projected to account largest market share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing use of BHT in plastic & rubber. BHT is prominently used to stabilize polypropylene and polyethylene.

Plastic & rubber end use industry segment to dominate the butylated hydroxytoluene market during the forecast period

Based on end-use industry, the butylated hydroxytoluene market is segmented into plastic & rubber, food & beverage, animal feed, personal care, and others. The plastic & rubber segment dominated the overall butylated hydroxytoluene market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the broad increasing demand for antioxidants from the polymer industry. BHT is added during plastic production to eliminate thermal and oxidation degradation, and they help in increasing the shelf-life of products.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=260331301

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for butylated hydroxytoluene market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for butylated hydroxytoluene during the forecast period. Easy availability of raw materials, low labor costs, and growing urban population are attracting international plastics, food & beverage, personal care, animal feed, and agrochemical manufacturers to shift their production facilities to the region, resulting in high demand for BHT. Asia Pacific is a global manufacturing hub for plastics, accounting for more than 50% of global chemicals production output. Economic growth is also expected to propel the demand for BHT in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand. China is estimated to be the largest and the fastest-growing BHT market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The key players in butylated hydroxytoluene market are Element Solutions, Inc. (US), Lucas Milhaupt Inc. (US), Qualitek International Inc. (US), Fusion Inc. (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Senju Metal Industries Co. Ltd. (Japan), Koki Company Limited (Japan), Indium Corporation (US) among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=260331301

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market by Application (Lubricants, Hydraulic Fluids, Flame Retardants), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/butylated-hydroxytoluene-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/butylated-hydroxytoluene.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets