Butyric Acid Market size is set to grow by USD 221.59 mn from 2024-2028, increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global butyric acid market size is estimated to grow by USD 221.59 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid, is utilized in treating and preventing gastrointestinal diseases like ulcerative colitis and IBD. It decreases TNF-a and IL-13, inflammatory markers. Chronic gastrointestinal diseases, including IBD, can lead to complications if untreated. Butyric acid is applied in food and flavor, animal feed, drug & pharmaceutical, and food processing industries. Key sectors include leather tanning, poultry, swine, and biofuels. Its production involves enzymes, microbiota, and nutrient digestion. Butyraldehyde, a byproduct, is used in chemical production.

Global Butyric Acid Market 2024-2028

Butyric Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.7% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 221.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Brazil Key companies profiled AFYREN, ARVESTA BV, Central Drug House, Eastman Chemical Co., Ennore India Chemical International, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Kemin Industries Inc., KUNSHAN ODOWELL CO. LTD., Merck KGaA, METabolic EXplorer SA, Muby Chemicals, National Analytical Corp., OQ SAOC, Payal Impex, PEEKAY AGENCIES PVT. LTD., PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Shri Rajaram Chemicals and Engg, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Vizag Chemical International, and Yufeng International Group Co. Ltd.

Segment Overview

This butyric acid market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Animal feed, Food and flavors, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical intermediates, Others) Type (Synthetic, Renewable) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Application

The Butyric Acid Market is primarily driven by the synthetic segment, which dominates due to its lower production costs and the easy availability of raw materials, primarily propene derived from crude oil. Butyric acid is utilized in various industries, including Leather Tanning, Poultry, and Swine, for intestinal integrity and immune system support. In the animal feed sector, it serves as a crucial component of feed premixes and additives, enhancing nutrient digestion and reducing the need for antibiotics. The food and beverage industry employs butyric acid for its food and flavor applications. The renewable segment and animal feed segment are anticipated to witness significant growth. However, the production of butyric acid from fossil fuels contributes to petroleum prices and greenhouse gas emissions. The neoplastic properties of butyric acid have applications in the drug & pharmaceutical industry. The chemical production process involves the oxidation of butyraldehyde, obtained through the oxo synthesis of propylene.

Geography Overview

Butyric acid is a short-chain fatty acid with significant applications in various industries, including animal feed, chemical production, and food additives. In the animal feed sector, butyric acid is essential for livestock, particularly in poultry and swine, as it enhances nutrient digestion and promotes intestinal integrity. The use of butyric acid as a feed additive is driven by the growth of the animal feed industry and the increasing demand for efficient livestock production. In the chemical industry, butyric acid is used as a raw material for producing butyraldehyde through oxo synthesis, which further leads to the production of propylene and crude oil. Butyric acid also exhibits anti-inflammatory properties and plays a role in protein synthesis, proliferation, and maturation of mucosal cells, making it an essential component in human dietary supplements and leather tanning. The renewable segment of the butyric acid market is gaining traction due to the increasing focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and petroleum prices. Synthetic butyric acid is being replaced by renewable-based alternatives derived from enzymes and microbiota. The food and beverage segment also utilizes butyric acid as a food additive and flavoring agent, while the plasticizer application is significant in the production of bioplastics and biofuels. In summary, the butyric acid market is driven by the animal feed, chemical production, and food additives industries. Its applications range from enhancing animal health and productivity to producing essential chemicals and materials. The renewable segment is expected to grow significantly due to the environmental and economic benefits it offers.

Butyric acid, derived from animal feed and renewable sources, is poised to disrupt the biofuels market. Its high energy content, compatibility with existing infrastructure, and eco-friendly properties make it a promising alternative to ethanol and biodiesel. Butyric acid also serves as a precursor for chemical production, including butyraldehyde and oxo synthesis, and has applications in animal feed, food additives, and human dietary supplements.

Butyric acid, a key chemical in animal feed, pharmaceuticals, food additives, and plasticizers, faces stringent regulations due to its use in human consumption. Compliance with safety certifications and good manufacturing practices increases production costs. Butyric acid benefits include boosting mucosal immune response, anti-inflammatory properties, and protein synthesis. Its renewable production from feed, biofuels, and poultry/pigs enhances intestinal integrity and immune systems. Despite high costs, demand remains strong in animal feed, food & beverage, and drug industries.

Research Analysis

Butyric acid is a significant short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) in the animal feed industry, particularly for poultry and swine. It functions as a crucial nutrient for livestock, enhancing nutrient digestion and promoting the growth of essential microbiota. In the chemical production sector, butyric acid serves as a renewable chemical intermediate, synthetic alternative to traditional production methods, and as a food additive and flavoring agent. Moreover, butyric acid has applications in various industries, including animal feed, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. In the drug and pharmaceutical sector, it is used as a human dietary supplement and in leather tanning. Additionally, butyric acid plays a role in the production of feed premixes and additives. The market for butyric acid is driven by its diverse applications and the growing demand for sustainable and renewable alternatives in various industries. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of meat and the need to address animal diseases have fueled the demand for butyric acid in the animal feed sector.

Market Research Overview

The Butyric Acid market is a significant segment of the global organic acids industry. Animal feed is the primary application of Butyric Acid, contributing to its demand. The production of Butyric Acid is achieved through the fermentation of molasses, corn, or other agricultural feedstocks. The market for Butyric Acid is driven by the increasing demand for animal feed additives, particularly in the livestock industry. The market is also influenced by factors such as the price of raw materials, technological advancements, and government regulations.

