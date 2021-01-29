Buy a Heart...Give a Heart This Valentine's Day with Eli's Cheesecake of Chicago Thursday, February 11th - Sunday, February 14th

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day is a celebration of love. This year, in addition to the hugs and kisses kind, Eli's Cheesecake Bakery in Chicago will celebrate the love we feel for those who continue to keep us safe. For every I Heart Cheesecake* purchased, Eli's will donate a heart shaped cheesecake to front line workers at the John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County, located on Chicago's southside. To order this beautiful white chocolate heart shaped cheesecake topped with whole raspberries, visit shop.elicheesecake.com.



Heart throbbing desserts available to ship nationwide include a DIY Kit and more heart shaped desserts:

* I Heart Cheesecake, a rich white chocolate heart shaped cheesecake topped with whole raspberries. $51.95 plus shipping.

Eli's Valentine's Day DIY Dipper Decorating Kit: Who doesn't love food on a stick? This guaranteed family fun kit includes 6 frozen "naked" Original Plain cheesecake slices on sticks, Belgian chocolate for dipping, white chocolate for drizzling, three different kinds of sprinkles, candy hearts, a pastry bag for decorating, parchment paper, and an instruction sheet. *2 tbsp. vegetable oil required (not included). $45.95 plus shipping. Not the DIY type? Try Eli's ready made Dippers, decorated with pink and red nonpareils, edible pearls, and a red chocolate drizzle. Box of 7, $49.95 plus shipping.

Eli's Valentine's Day Cheesecake Cuties, bite-sized squares of Original Plain Cheesecake, enrobed in bittersweet chocolate, each decorated with a festive heart confection brushed with edible gold dust or sprinkles. Enjoy frozen! Cuties are the ultimate "box of chocolates." $39.95 plus shipping.

Nothing says "I love you" like Miniature Belgian Chocolate heart-shaped cheesecakes made with deep, rich Belgian chocolate, topped with a crunchy layer of chocolate and hazelnuts, dusted with imported cocoa. Box of 12, $49.95 plus shipping.

In Chicago? Visit Eli's famous bakery for curbside delivery (6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive in Chicago). Order in advance: https://order.ehungry.com/Elis-Cheesecake or call 773-205-3800 to order or arrange local delivery. Valentine's Day specials include heart shaped chocolate cheesecake topped with raspberries for two, decorated heart cookies, miniature Belgian Chocolate Cheesecake Hearts, and more. All sweet treats from $5.00 - $24.99.

Order Deadline:

Standard Shipping: Order by February 11, 8am CT (Order will be delivered by 7pm on February 13).

For high res images, visit: https://photos.app.goo.gl/qzyzPpDNN9NvrPZD6

About Eli's Cheesecake:

In 1980, Eli Schulman declared cheesecake would be the signature dessert for his legendary Chicago steakhouse, Eli's The Place For Steak. His unconventional fast and hot baking method resulted in the creation of "Chicago style" cheesecake: a beautiful caramelization on the outside and a creamy consistency on the inside, baked on an all butter shortbread cookie crust. What began in his restaurant's kitchen has grown into one of the country's largest cheesecake and dessert bakeries, creating giant celebration cakes for special occasions ranging from Chicago's Birthday, Illinois' Bicentennial, and the inaugurations of Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama in Washington DC. Still a family owned business, all Eli's Cheesecakes are handmade at Eli's Cheesecake World, located on Chicago's Northwest side. Eli's attributes its success to a strong commitment to quality, empowering its workforce and following Eli Schulman's mantras "Charity will never bust you," and "Treat others as if you were the other."

