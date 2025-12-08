Buy It Now, Thank Us Later: Hagerty's 2026 Bull Market List of 11 Appreciation-Ready Enthusiast Cars

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) today announced its 2026 Bull Market List, the ninth annual report of enthusiast vehicles the brand anticipates may increase in value next year. The selected cars punch above their weight class from a value, ownership cost and enjoyment perspective while representing a cross-section of automotive passions and price points from less than $10,000 to over $1 million.

Hagerty’s 2026 Bull Market List of 11 Appreciation-Ready Enthusiast Cars

The 2026 Bull Market List shifts gears into the '90s and '00s showing that modern enthusiast cars are gaining popularity fast and represent the final chapter of the analog era – think modern speed and tech paired with manual transmissions and limited electronic interference. Not to be outshone, several iconic classics made the list and illustrate that there are buying opportunities in all areas of the market.

The 2026 Hagerty Bull Market List, from youngest to oldest, is as follows:

2006–2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 ($55,900): The 505-hp C6 Z06 hits the sweet spot for performance per dollar among modern sports cars, and its 7.0-liter V-8's rumble is so powerful, your heart jumps into your throat at every startup.

"No matter your budget, it's never been easier to get into an enthusiast car you truly love," said Hagerty Senior Vice President of Media Larry Webster. "For this year's list, we scanned automotive history and found a set of cars that do two things really well: they're kind on the wallet, sometimes even rewarding savvy buyers and they're an absolute blast to drive whether that's putting miles behind you on the highway or carving-up your favorite country road."

In creating the 2026 Bull Market List, Hagerty Automotive Intelligence sifted through public and private sales, historic trends and insurance valuations to pinpoint the 11 standout vehicles that truly rise above the rest. All values are based on condition #2, good enough to win a local or regional show and drive like new – but not quite concours quality.

"Using the Hagerty Automotive Intelligence team's enthusiast car expertise to analyze millions of data points covering public auction results, private sales insights, insurance data along with buyer and seller behavior, we are able to target the vehicles that rise above the rest," said Hagerty Vice President of Automotive Intelligence Brian Rabold.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.7 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

