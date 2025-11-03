Hagerty Announces New Partnership with Liberty Mutual

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive enthusiast brand and a leading specialty vehicle insurance provider, today announced that the company has signed a new partnership with Liberty Mutual Insurance to offer enhanced collectible car insurance to Liberty Mutual and Safeco customers.

In this partnership, Liberty Mutual, the seventh largest auto insurer in the United States, will offer market-leading collectible car coverage through Hagerty to new and existing policyholders, beginning in 2026.

McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Hagerty added, "Carrier partnerships continue to be one of our growth engines, and we're excited to build our relationship with Liberty Mutual and Safeco offering our best-in-class coverage and service for collectible vehicles and their passionate owners. It's another example of how Hagerty works to ensure that driving enthusiasts have access to all the products and services they need to protect, buy, sell and enjoy their special cars."

"In order to be the most trusted brand to independent agents and their customers, we must be providing superior products, claims handling and service to meet their needs," said Luke Bills, Liberty Mutual President, Independent Agent Distribution, US Retail Markets. "This partnership with Hagerty, the premier specialist in the collectible car insurance space, epitomizes our commitment to delivering on that promise."

About Hagerty, Inc.

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events, and automotive entertainment custom-made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 900,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com

Category: Financial

SOURCE Hagerty