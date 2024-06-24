Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 25, 2024

STOCKHOLM, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between June 17, 2024, and June 20, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 216,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily

volume (no. of shares): Weighted average price per

day (SEK): Total daily transaction value

(SEK): June 17, 2024 54,000 274.1935 14,806,449 June 18, 2024 54,000 273.7975 14,785,065 June 19, 2024 54,000 275.8618 14,896,537 June 20, 2024 54,000 277.3304 14,975,842 Total accumulated during

week starting 25, 2024 216,000 275.2958 59,463,893 Total accumulated during

the buyback program 216,000 275.2958 59,463,893

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on June 24, 2024, to 216,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,969,986 Class A shares and 641,372,503 Class B shares.

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

