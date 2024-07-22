Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 29, 2024

Between July 15, 2024, and July 19, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

STOCKHOLM, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares):

Weighted average price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):                                               

July 15, 2024

54,000

280.4824

15,146,050

July 16, 2024

54,000

277.4855

14,984,217

July 17, 2024

54,000

279.4560

15,090,624

July 18, 2024

54,000

295.9771

15,982,763

July 19, 2024

54,000

301.3221

16,271,393

Total accumulated during week 29, 2024

270,000

286.9446

77,475,047

Total accumulated during the buyback program

1,296,000

277.9877

360,272,032

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on July 19, 2024, to 1,296,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,969,986 Class A shares and 641,372,503 Class B shares. 

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

