Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 30, 2024

STOCKHOLM, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between July 22, 2024, and July 26, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares): Weighted average price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): July 22, 2024 54,000 306.4875 16,550,325 July 23, 2024 54,000 305.7371 16,509,803 July 24, 2024 54,000 301.9447 16,305,014 July 25, 2024 54,000 303.3053 16,378,486 July 26, 2024 54,000 304.7628 16,457,191 Total accumulated during week 30, 2024 270,000 304.4475 82,200,820 Total accumulated during the buyback program 1,566,000 282.5497 442,472,852

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on July 26, 2024, to 1,566,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,969,986 Class A shares and 641,372,503 Class B shares.

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

