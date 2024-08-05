Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 31, 2024

Essity

Aug 05, 2024, 06:25 ET

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between July 29, 2024, and August 2, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume
(no. of shares):

Weighted average price per
day (SEK):

Total daily transaction
value (SEK):

July 29, 2024

54,000

306.6036

16,556,594

July 30, 2024

54,000

304.6819

16,452,823

July 31, 2024

54,000

303.0280

16,363,512

August 1, 2024

54,000

299.3774

16,166,380

August 2, 2024

54,000

302.4300

16,331,220

Total accumulated during
week 31, 2024

270,000

303.2242

81,870,529

Total accumulated during
the buyback program

1,836,000

285.5901

524,343,380

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on August 2, 2024, to 1,836,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares. 

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

