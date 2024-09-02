Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 35, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between August 26, 2024, and August 30 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares): Weighted average price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): August 26, 2024 54,000 302.4081 16,330,037 August 27, 2024 54,000 303.9060 16,410,924 August 28, 2024 54,000 306.3246 16,541,528 August 29, 2024 54,000 307.0609 16,581,289 August 30, 2024 54,000 310.4716 16,765,466 Total accumulated during week 35, 2024 270,000 306.0342 82,629,245 Total accumulated during the buyback program 2,916,000 291.1391 848,961,637

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on August 30, 2024, to 2,916,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares.

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

