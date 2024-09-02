Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 35, 2024

Essity

Sep 02, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between August 26, 2024, and August 30 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares):

Weighted average price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):     

August 26, 2024

54,000

302.4081

16,330,037

August 27, 2024

54,000

303.9060

16,410,924

August 28, 2024

54,000

306.3246

16,541,528

August 29, 2024

54,000

307.0609

16,581,289

August 30, 2024

54,000

310.4716

16,765,466

Total accumulated during week 35, 2024

270,000

306.0342

82,629,245

Total accumulated during the buyback program

2,916,000

291.1391

848,961,637

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on August 30, 2024, to 2,916,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares. 

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

