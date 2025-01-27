Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 4, 2025

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between January 20, 2025, and January 24, 2025, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares): Weighted average price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): January 20, 2025 54,000 300.2157 16,211,648 January 21, 2025 54,000 300.9568 16,251,667 January 22, 2025 54,000 300.1234 16,206,664 January 23, 2025 54,000 280.8778 15,167,401 January 24, 2025 54,000 277.6297 14,992,004 Total accumulated during week 4 2025 270,000 291.9607 78,829,384 Total accumulated during the buyback program 8,262,000 299.8870 2,477,666,189

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on January 24, 2025, to 8,262,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 59,973,654 Class A shares and 642,368,835 Class B shares.

