Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 4, 2025

News provided by

Essity

Jan 27, 2025, 05:13 ET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between January 20, 2025, and January 24, 2025, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume

(no. of shares):

Weighted average price

per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction

value (SEK):

January 20, 2025

54,000

300.2157

16,211,648

January 21, 2025

54,000

300.9568

16,251,667

January 22, 2025

54,000

300.1234

16,206,664

January 23, 2025

54,000

280.8778

15,167,401

January 24, 2025

54,000

277.6297

14,992,004

Total accumulated during

week 4 2025

270,000

291.9607

78,829,384

Total accumulated during

the buyback program

8,262,000

299.8870

2,477,666,189

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on January 24, 2025, to 8,262,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 59,973,654 Class A shares and 642,368,835 Class B shares. 

For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/buyback-of-class-b-shares-in-essity-during-week-4--2025,c4096166

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4096166/3226090.pdf

Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 4, 2025

SOURCE Essity

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Report for quarter 4 and full-year 2024: Essity

Quarter 4, 2024 Net sales increased 3.2% to SEK 37,805m (36,625) Organic growth amounted to 3.9%, of which volume accounted for 1.7% and price/mix...

Report for quarter 4 and full-year 2024: Essity

Quarter 4, 2024 Net sales increased 3.2% to SEK 37,805m (36,625) Organic growth amounted to 3.9%, of which volume accounted for 1.7% and price/mix...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics