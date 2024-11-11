Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 45, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between November 4, 2024, and November 8, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume
(no. of shares):

Weighted average price
per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction
value (SEK):

November 4, 2024

54,000

303.1780

16,371,612

November 5, 2024

54,000

302.8431

16,353,527

November 6, 2024

54,000

299.1351

16,153,295

November 7, 2024

54,000

294.3542

15,895,127

November 8, 2024

54,000

295.2192

15,941,837

Total accumulated during week
45, 2024

270,000

298.9459

80,715,398

Total accumulated during the
buyback program

5,616,000

300.9898

1,690,358,984

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on November 8, 2024, to 5,616,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares.

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

