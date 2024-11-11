Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 45, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between November 4, 2024, and November 8, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume

(no. of shares): Weighted average price

per day (SEK): Total daily transaction

value (SEK): November 4, 2024 54,000 303.1780 16,371,612 November 5, 2024 54,000 302.8431 16,353,527 November 6, 2024 54,000 299.1351 16,153,295 November 7, 2024 54,000 294.3542 15,895,127 November 8, 2024 54,000 295.2192 15,941,837 Total accumulated during week

45, 2024 270,000 298.9459 80,715,398 Total accumulated during the

buyback program 5,616,000 300.9898 1,690,358,984

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on November 8, 2024, to 5,616,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares.

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/buyback-of-class-b-shares-in-essity-during-week-45--2024,c4064077

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4064077/3104194.pdf Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 45, 2024 https://mb.cision.com/Public/15798/4064077/aa796ed9532a2dc7.pdf Essity transactions week 45