Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 46, 2024

Essity

Nov 18, 2024, 04:56 ET

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between November 11, 2024, and November 15, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares):

Weighted average price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):

November 11, 2024

54,000

297.1123

16,044,064

November 12, 2024

54,000

295.3482

15,948,803

November 13, 2024

54,000

296.8384

16,029,274

November 14, 2024

54,000

296.0895

15,988,833

November 15, 2024

54,000

295.8741

15,977,201

Total accumulated during week 46, 2024

270,000

296.2525

79,988,175

Total accumulated during the buyback program

5,886,000

300.7725

1,770,347,159

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on November 15, 2024, to 5,886,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares. 

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

