Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 47, 2024

Essity

Nov 25, 2024, 08:21 ET

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between November 18, 2024, and November 22, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares):

Weighted average price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):

November 18, 2024

54,000

296.7058

16,022,113

November 19, 2024

54,000

295.4498

15,954,289

November 20, 2024

54,000

297.1945

16,048,503

November 21, 2024

54,000

297.9977

16,091,876

November 22, 2024

54,000

300.7783

16,242,028

Total accumulated during week 47, 2024

270,000

297.6252

80,358,809

Total accumulated during the buyback program

6,156,000

300.6345

1,850,705,968

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on November 22, 2024, to 6,156,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares. 

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

Essity expands its athletics tape production in France

