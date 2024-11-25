Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 47, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between November 18, 2024, and November 22, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares): Weighted average price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): November 18, 2024 54,000 296.7058 16,022,113 November 19, 2024 54,000 295.4498 15,954,289 November 20, 2024 54,000 297.1945 16,048,503 November 21, 2024 54,000 297.9977 16,091,876 November 22, 2024 54,000 300.7783 16,242,028 Total accumulated during week 47, 2024 270,000 297.6252 80,358,809 Total accumulated during the buyback program 6,156,000 300.6345 1,850,705,968

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on November 22, 2024, to 6,156,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares.

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/buyback-of-class-b-shares-in-essity-during-week-47--2024,c4071075

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4071075/3132935.pdf Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 47, 2024 https://mb.cision.com/Public/15798/4071075/bdf5ee4be51f2c73.pdf Essity transactions week 47

SOURCE Essity