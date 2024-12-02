Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 48, 2024

Essity

Dec 02, 2024, 06:51 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between November 25, 2024, and November 29, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares):

Weighted average price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):

November 25, 2024

54,000

301.3842

16,274,747

November 26, 2024

54,000

301.0421

16,256,273

November 27, 2024

54,000

305.6634

16,505,824

November 28, 2024

54,000

304.2976

16,432,070

November 29, 2024

54,000

298.9760

16,144,704

Total accumulated during week 48, 2024

270,000

302.2727

81,613,618

Total accumulated during the buyback program

6,426,000

300.7033

1,932,319,586

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on November 29, 2024, to 6,426,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares. 

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

