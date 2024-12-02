Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 48, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between November 25, 2024, and November 29, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares): Weighted average price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): November 25, 2024 54,000 301.3842 16,274,747 November 26, 2024 54,000 301.0421 16,256,273 November 27, 2024 54,000 305.6634 16,505,824 November 28, 2024 54,000 304.2976 16,432,070 November 29, 2024 54,000 298.9760 16,144,704 Total accumulated during week 48, 2024 270,000 302.2727 81,613,618 Total accumulated during the buyback program 6,426,000 300.7033 1,932,319,586

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on November 29, 2024, to 6,426,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares.

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

