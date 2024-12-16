Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 50, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between December 9, 2024, and December 13, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume
(no. of shares):

Weighted average price
per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction
value (SEK):

December 9, 2024

54,000

303.4288

16,385,155

December 10, 2024

54,000

303.6015

16,394,481

December 11, 2024

54,000

303.9873

16,415,314

December 12, 2024

54,000

297.7727

16,079,726

December 13, 2024

54,000

297.5235

16,066,269

Total accumulated during week 50 2024

270,000

301.2628

81,340,945

Total accumulated during the buyback program

6,966,000

300.9104

2,096,142,171

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on December 13, 2024, to 6,966,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares. 

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

