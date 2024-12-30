Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 52, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between December 23, 2024, and December 27, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 108,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares):

Weighted average price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):

December 23, 2024

54,000

293.4078

15,844,021

December 27, 2024

54,000

295.3893

15,951,022

Total accumulated during week 52 2024

108,00

294.3985

31,795,043

Total accumulated during the buyback program

7,344,000

300.6245

2,207,786,436

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on December 27, 2024, to 7,344,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 59,973,654 Class A shares and 642,368,835 Class B shares. 

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

