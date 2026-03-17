Buyers Are Betting on Themselves: AceableAgent Study Finds Confidence Rising in a Shifting Housing Market

New research shows prospective homeowners are using personal finances, tech, and expert guidance to navigate today's market—opening opportunities for real estate agents

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AceableAgent, the leading digital education platform for real estate agents, today released its Housing Market Optimism research, revealing that after years of turbulence, consumers are approaching the housing market with renewed confidence. While overall market sentiment remains cautious, prospective buyers are adapting to changing conditions by betting on themselves rather than waiting for the "perfect" market.

Although uncertainty has lingered in the housing market, buyers are increasingly confident in their personal financial readiness, willing to adjust plans, and leveraging technology and expert guidance to make informed decisions. This shift reflects a market where adaptability and long-term thinking are becoming key to achieving homeownership.

Key findings include:

Buyers Are Betting on Themselves: Prospective homebuyers are gaining confidence by focusing on what they can control. 64% say their personal financial situation drives their confidence, with non-homeowners 17% more likely than current homeowners to report this. More than half (51%) expect buying conditions to improve over the next 12-24 months, and 58% believe their purchasing power will increase, showing that optimism is tied to readiness rather than market timing.





Prospective homebuyers are gaining confidence by focusing on what they can control. 64% say their personal financial situation drives their confidence, with non-homeowners 17% more likely than current homeowners to report this. More than half (51%) expect buying conditions to improve over the next 12-24 months, and 58% believe their purchasing power will increase, showing that optimism is tied to readiness rather than market timing. Homeownership Feels Within Reach: The dream of buying a home is alive, and buyers are feeling more capable of making it happen. 52% of prospective buyers say that purchasing a home feels more achievable as market conditions evolve. 47% feel confident entering or re-entering the market thanks to signs of improving affordability and more predictable finances, while 59% report being more confident than last year in their ability to buy or sell, including 40% of first-time buyers ready to take the leap.





The dream of buying a home is alive, and buyers are feeling more capable of making it happen. 52% of prospective buyers say that purchasing a home feels more achievable as market conditions evolve. 47% feel confident entering or re-entering the market thanks to signs of improving affordability and more predictable finances, while 59% report being more confident than last year in their ability to buy or sell, including 40% of first-time buyers ready to take the leap. Adaptability Is the New Advantage: Buyers are no longer waiting. They're adjusting plans to act sooner. 72% are open to changes such as different locations, smaller homes, or fewer features. Older buyers are also moving fast: Baby Boomers are 142% more likely than average to pay a higher purchase price to move forward quickly, highlighting the demand for speed in a competitive market.





Buyers are no longer waiting. They're adjusting plans to act sooner. 72% are open to changes such as different locations, smaller homes, or fewer features. Older buyers are also moving fast: Baby Boomers are 142% more likely than average to pay a higher purchase price to move forward quickly, highlighting the demand for speed in a competitive market. Tech and Expertise Guide Decisions: Technology and expert guidance are now essential tools for navigating today's market. 85% of prospective buyers say tech is critical for researching homes, and 71% rely on it to understand pricing. 36% have used AI-powered tools to feel more informed, with 97% of these users reporting that it helped them better understand the buying process. At the same time, 81% emphasize that knowledgeable real estate agents remain vital for avoiding costly mistakes and negotiating effectively, with women and younger buyers particularly seeking guidance.

The Housing Market Optimism research underscores a clear opportunity for real estate agents to act as trusted advisors. By guiding buyers through affordability, inventory, and rate shifts, agents can help hesitant buyers feel confident enough to act, turning cautious optimism into actionable homeownership.

"Our research shows that buyers aren't waiting for the perfect market—they're taking control of their journey," said Laura Adams, Senior Real Estate Analyst, at AceableAgent. "This is a moment of opportunity for real estate agents to step in as trusted advisors, helping buyers navigate decisions with clarity and confidence."

AceableAgent surveyed more than 600 U.S. adults who are either current homeowners or prospective buyers planning to purchase within five years. To read more about the report and why 2026 is the year to start your real estate career, please visit this link.

About Aceable

Aceable is a leading digital education platform that transforms licensing and certification by offering smarter, faster, and more engaging courses. With more than a decade of experience, Aceable has replaced outdated training formats with dynamic, accredited programs designed to help individuals achieve their goals. Known for its success in driving real estate and driving education, Aceable continues to expand into new industries, including insurance and mortgage originator education, providing a modern and effective approach to learning. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company has earned recognition as one of Austin's Best Places to Work by Austin Business Journal, Built In Austin, and EqualOcean. Learn more at www.aceable.com.

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SOURCE Aceable